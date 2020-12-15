CDPR To “Reassess” Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Plans

Cyberpunk 2077 was released with a slew of performance issues. The last-generation versions were particularly troubling and are nearly unplayable as far as players are concerned. CD Projekt Red will now be focusing on addressing those performance issues before focusing on the standalone multiplayer mode.

During a conference call earlier today, CEO Adam Kiciński stated that CD Projekt Red is “in an unanticipated situation” and must “reassess” plans about the multiplayer component of Cyberpunk 2077 in January 2021.

“We’re now focusing on managing the single-player release, working on patches, communication…our focus remains on gamers. We’ll see about further plans; the direction is obviously to proceed as planned, but we have to sit and discuss,” added Kiciński.

Kiciński noted last month that multiplayer news will be shared during the first quarter of 2021. Whatever that news was will now be shaped according to the current post-release mess of the game. CD Projekt Red may choose to delay ongoing development of the multiplayer if needed.

The developer will be releasing two massive patches in January and February to address most of the major issues plaguing the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. CD Projekt Red hopes that work on the multiplayer can continue in full force afterwards. However, that is only the current plan and obviously subject to change. Cyberpunk 2077 will receive another patch by next week before everyone leaves for the holidays. CD Projekt Red needs to be sure if more patches are required before announcing anything about future content.

It is just not the multiplayer only. Cyberpunk 2077 DLC was supposed to be revealed before release. Those plans were also shelved to post-release. In light of the current situation and where hordes of players are disappointed in the developer, it will be best if CD Projekt Red does not start teasing any future content or works before fixing the base game.