Persona 5 Strikers Has Denuvo DRM On Steam

Take note that the upcoming Persona 5 Strikers will be using the Denuvo anti-tamper digital rights management scheme on Steam.

Support for the rather controversial feature was confirmed earlier today (via DSOGaming when Persona 5 Strikers received its Steam listing. It should not be surprising though that publisher Sega decided to use the anti-tamper scheme since the last Persona 4 Golden was also using Denuvo on Steam.

Denuvo serves as an anti-piracy measure, but has also been widely criticized for impacting performance in games on PC. Denuvo itself lasts for only days or sometimes weeks before getting cracked. Publishers still rely on Denuvo for exactly that small window for early adopters. Mafia: Definitive Edition and eFootball PES 2021, both of which had Denuvo were being pirated around a month after release. A Total War Saga: Troy and even Death Stranding were also cracked but within a few months.

Capcom as an example tends to rely on Denuvo a lot but has a history of removing the third-party anti-piracy scheme down the road. Sega though is still using Denuvo for Persona 4 Golden on Steam roughly six months after release. Persona 5 Strikes may follow likely and something to consider for those players who like to wait it out for Denuvo to be removed before making purchases.

Persona 5 Strikers will be releasing on February 3, 2021. The game serves as a crossover between Dynasty Warriors and Persona, and set around six months after the events of Persona 5. The spin-off of sorts was released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan earlier this year. The worldwide release early next year will be on the same platforms as well as PC.