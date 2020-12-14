Traveling throughout Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 can be difficult if you do not have the means to do so. Even though the game is generous with its Fast Travel option, you need to use vehicles and bikes at your convenience. This Cyberpunk 2077 Vehicles guide will help you understand how to get vehicles and call them when you need them.

Cyberpunk 2077 Vehicles

Night City is a dense and beautiful city; however, exploring it all on foot is a hassle; This is why you have the choice to purchase vehicles.

Even though V has a vehicle at the start of the game, most players will opt for a faster and better looking vehicle.

Purchasing Vehicles

The best way to get vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 is to purchase them. Vehicles that you have purchased remain in your garage and you will not lose them.

These vehicles can also be called to your location anytime, granting you quick access to your vehicle anytime, anywhere.

To call your vehicle to you, all you need to do is tap V for PC players or press the right button on the D-pad or controller players. Your vehicles will spawn near you, allowing you easy access.

If you have many different vehicles in your garage and wish to choose from them, simply hold down the designated button and a menu will drop, allowing you to choose and pick which vehicle you want.

This vehicle will then be set as the default and will spawn every time you call your vehicle.

To purchase vehicles, you need to keep an eye on your messages. Fixers in the game will occasionally message you to offer new vehicles that you can purchase with the in-game currency. These vehicles will then be permanently yours.

To unlock better options for vehicles that you can purchase, you need to increase your Street Cred. Higher Street Cred means you will be offered better and rarer vehicles to purchase. These will, undoubtedly, be expensive, but you can purchase them later on.

Once you get a message from a Fixer, you can just go and get the vehicle or the motorcycle if you are interested.

If you want the vehicle but cannot afford it at the moment, the vehicle will just sit in the garage waiting for you to collect enough cash to get it.

Free Vehicles

Even if you never purchase a vehicle, a few vehicles are given to you free of cost in the game after missions.

For example, after completing the Life during Wartime quest, you get a motorcycle and it will be yours to keep throughout the rest of the game.

Keep in mind that your prior actions may affect whether or not you will get the vehicle in the game.

For example, if you send the body following The Heist mission to Viktor, you will not be able to take on the Heroes side job, which allows you to unlock the Nazaré motorbike.

Stealing Vehicles

Stealing vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 is the easiest way to get a ride. However, stealing vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 is not as easy and simple as in other open-world games. You need to have certain attributes to be able to steal vehicles.

You can either steal vehicles that are parked around or are being used by the owner. To steal vehicles parked around, you need to have reached a certain level in technical abilities.

The level that you need depends on the vehicles you wish to steal. For higher-level vehicles, you need higher technical attribute.

To steal vehicles which are on the road being driven, you need to invest in body attribute. Again, for stealing higher level vehicles, you need to have a higher level body attribute.

You can also kill the driver by shooting them through any window, which will allow you to take over the vehicle, but this will attract police attention.

Even shooting the windows of bulletproof vehicles sometimes cause their driver to abandon the vehicle.

Stealing vehicles is either for short-term use or for testing out a vehicle that you want to purchase.

You cannot keep them, and they will disappear when you leave them, even for a while. However, they provide fast transport if you need a quick ride or do not want to wreck your own vehicle.

Vehicle list

Here are some of the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, along with their prices