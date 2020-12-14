Cyberpunk 2077 Best Traits Guide

Our Cyberpunk 2077 Best Traits Guide will let you know about all the traits there are in Cyberpunk 2077, along with what their effects are and how to unlock them.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Traits

Traits are the final Perks unlocked in each skill tree. They each become available when you max out the related attribute and skills.

Though they work just like any other Perk, Traits have one defining feature: they have no hard limit and can be upgraded for as long as you have Perk Points to invest.

If you don’t want to spend points on any other available perk, you can instead invest them into a desirable trait to make it more efficient.

Listed below are all the traits alongside their respective skills and the requirements for obtaining them.

Skill Trait Base Effect Additional Tier Bonus Requirement
Athletics Hard Motherfucker When entering combat, Armor and Resistance increase by 10% for 10 seconds. +1% per Perk Point 20 Body 20 Athletics
Annihilation Bloodbath Dismembering enemies causes a weapon recoil reduction by 50% for 6 seconds. +1% per Perk Point 20 Body 20 Annihilation
Street Brawler Guerrilla Increases Crit Damage dealt by 60% for 10 seconds after initiating combat. +2% per Perk Point 20 Body 20 Street Brawler
Assault Punisher After eliminating an enemy with a rifle or SMG, weapon sway is nullified, and weapon spread does not increase for 10 seconds. +0.2 seconds per Perk Point 20 Reflexes 20 Assault
Handguns The Good, the Bad and the Ugly After a successful Crit Hit with a pistol or revolver, damage and Armor increase by 30% for five seconds. +1% per Perk Point 20 Reflexes 20 Handguns
Blades Dragon Strike Increases Crit Damage with blades by 25%. +1% more damage per Perk Point 20 Reflexes 20 Blades  
Crafting Crazy Science Increases the sales prices of crafted items by 10%. +1% per Perk Point 20 Technical Ability 20 Crafting
Engineering Revamp Increases damage from Tech weapons by 25%. Charge damage increased by 10%. Charge Damage +1% per Perk Point 20 Technical Ability 20 Engineering
Breach Protocol Transmigration Increases breach time for Breach Protocol by 50%. +5% per Perk Point 20 Intelligence 20 Breach Protocol
Quickhacking Master RAM Liberator Increases RAM recovery rate by 50%. +1% per Perk Point 20 Intelligence 20 Quickhacking
Stealth Toxicology Increases the duration of Poison effects applied to enemies by five seconds. +0.2 seconds per Perk Point 20 Cool 20 Stealth
Cold Blood Merciless When Cold Blood is active, increases Crit Chance by 10% and Crit Damage by 25%. +1% Crit Chance and +3% Crit Damage per Perk Point 20 Cool 20 Coldblood
