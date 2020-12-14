Our Cyberpunk 2077 Best Traits Guide will let you know about all the traits there are in Cyberpunk 2077, along with what their effects are and how to unlock them.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Traits

Traits are the final Perks unlocked in each skill tree. They each become available when you max out the related attribute and skills.

Though they work just like any other Perk, Traits have one defining feature: they have no hard limit and can be upgraded for as long as you have Perk Points to invest.

If you don’t want to spend points on any other available perk, you can instead invest them into a desirable trait to make it more efficient.

Listed below are all the traits alongside their respective skills and the requirements for obtaining them.