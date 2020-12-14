Our Cyberpunk 2077 Best Traits Guide will let you know about all the traits there are in Cyberpunk 2077, along with what their effects are and how to unlock them.
Cyberpunk 2077 Best Traits
Traits are the final Perks unlocked in each skill tree. They each become available when you max out the related attribute and skills.
Though they work just like any other Perk, Traits have one defining feature: they have no hard limit and can be upgraded for as long as you have Perk Points to invest.
If you don’t want to spend points on any other available perk, you can instead invest them into a desirable trait to make it more efficient.
Listed below are all the traits alongside their respective skills and the requirements for obtaining them.
|Skill
|Trait
|Base Effect
|Additional Tier Bonus
|Requirement
|Athletics
|Hard Motherfucker
|When entering combat, Armor and Resistance increase by 10% for 10 seconds.
|+1% per Perk Point
|20 Body 20 Athletics
|Annihilation
|Bloodbath
|Dismembering enemies causes a weapon recoil reduction by 50% for 6 seconds.
|+1% per Perk Point
|20 Body 20 Annihilation
|Street Brawler
|Guerrilla
|Increases Crit Damage dealt by 60% for 10 seconds after initiating combat.
|+2% per Perk Point
|20 Body 20 Street Brawler
|Assault
|Punisher
|After eliminating an enemy with a rifle or SMG, weapon sway is nullified, and weapon spread does not increase for 10 seconds.
|+0.2 seconds per Perk Point
|20 Reflexes 20 Assault
|Handguns
|The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
|After a successful Crit Hit with a pistol or revolver, damage and Armor increase by 30% for five seconds.
|+1% per Perk Point
|20 Reflexes 20 Handguns
|Blades
|Dragon Strike
|Increases Crit Damage with blades by 25%.
|+1% more damage per Perk Point
|20 Reflexes 20 Blades
|Crafting
|Crazy Science
|Increases the sales prices of crafted items by 10%.
|+1% per Perk Point
|20 Technical Ability 20 Crafting
|Engineering
|Revamp
|Increases damage from Tech weapons by 25%. Charge damage increased by 10%.
|Charge Damage +1% per Perk Point
|20 Technical Ability 20 Engineering
|Breach Protocol
|Transmigration
|Increases breach time for Breach Protocol by 50%.
|+5% per Perk Point
|20 Intelligence 20 Breach Protocol
|Quickhacking
|Master RAM Liberator
|Increases RAM recovery rate by 50%.
|+1% per Perk Point
|20 Intelligence 20 Quickhacking
|Stealth
|Toxicology
|Increases the duration of Poison effects applied to enemies by five seconds.
|+0.2 seconds per Perk Point
|20 Cool 20 Stealth
|Cold Blood
|Merciless
|When Cold Blood is active, increases Crit Chance by 10% and Crit Damage by 25%.
|+1% Crit Chance and +3% Crit Damage per Perk Point
|20 Cool 20 Coldblood