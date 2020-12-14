In this guide, we will explain how to find Skippy the Talking Gun in Cyberpunk 2077, a truly unique weapon that should be a riot to use.

In Cyberpunk 2077, there are many unique weapons that you can find, some of them being quite strange in different ways. One of the most unorthodox weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 is a pistol called Skippy the Talking Gun.

Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy the Talking Gun

Skippy is a pistol that utilizes standard issue ammo. On its side, there is a hologram saying its name.

To get this weapon, you will have to complete a side quest in Vista Del Rey region in Night City.

To start the side quest, go to the College Street metro station located in Heywood, and from there, go south to the ‘?’ marker to start the side job for Skippy.

When you start the side quest, there will be a cardboard stack in front of you, which you can use to climb over the gate to reach the alley.

In the alley, there will be a dead body on the left of you. Next to the dead body will be a briefcase containing Skippy.

Skippy is a unique gun, and when you pick it up, it will start talking with you. The gun has its own complete personality.

In the conversation, Skippy will ask to choose a mode for its auto-targeting features.

You will have to choose one of the ‘Stone-Cold Killer’ or ‘Puppy-Loving Pacifist’ modes.

The Stone-Cold Killer mode is a lethal mode that auto aims to the head, while the Puppy Loving Pacifist mode automatically aims at the limbs for non-lethal damage to the enemies.

After every 50 shots with Skippy, you will be able to choose which mode you want for the gun.

There is also a way to keep Skippy in Pacifist mode forever by choosing the ‘Killing is wrong’ option when it comes up during the choice dialogue with Skippy.

Stats

Skippy is an Epic/Iconic weapon in Cyberpunk 2077. It has a DPS of 167 with a damage of 16-20. It has 4.55 attacks per second.

Skippy provides the following bonuses