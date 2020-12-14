In this Cyberpunk 2077 Second Conflict Walkthrough, we’ll explain how to complete the Second Conflict side job in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Second Conflict

Second Conflict is one of the side jobs in Cyberpunk. It can be accessed through the side job journal from the menu.

Once you’ve selected the side job, open the map and fast travel to the first objective.

Enter the Totentanz

The markers and the min-map will guide you to your objectives, and you won’t have to worry about the directions.

Once you’ve fast traveled to the location, enter the building. You’ll see a huge cross on one of the walls on your way in.

Keep an eye on the mini-map and make your way to the elevator. The bouncer in front of the elevator will like your minimalist style and let you in without any trouble.

Once inside the elevator, select Totentanz on level 3 using the screen in front of you.

After that, sit back and relax. The elevator ride will take a couple of seconds to finish.

Exit the elevator when it stops and go meet Dum Dum if you haven’t killed him already.

Talk to Dum Dum

This will be a small objective, consisting of a single dialogue with Dum Dum. When given a choice select “Looking for Bes Isis, from N54”.

Dum Dum will lead you to Royce. If Dum Dum and Royce are already dead, you’ll meet Brick.

If Brick too is dead, then you’ll meet Patricia. In This walkthrough, Dum Dum and Royce are both alive.

Follow Dum Dum

Following Dum Dum is easier. However, it gets a little dark when he enters the bar. Therefore, try not to lose him in the crowd.

He’ll lead you upstairs to where Royce and Nancy are.

Talk to Royce and Dum Dum

Tell Royce that you just spent some time on “Ebunike”. Turn to Nancy next and tell her that you have to talk to Bes.

Talk to Nancy

Nancy will lead you away from Dum Dum after Royce leaves, follow her. If Patricia is present, there would be an armed conflict.

Talk to Nancy off to the Side

Once you’re away from Dum Dum ask her what did they mean by the scan while leaning over the railing.

Just for the sake of a good conversation, ask her how she planned on getting out of here before you showed up.

Tell her that she came here to do a music story. Once you’re done having a conversation, get to the real point and tell her that you’ll extract the data, and she’ll have to distract them.

Go to the Totentanz Bathroom

Head to the bathroom and then jump out of the window onto a balcony. Carry along with the balcony to the left.

Once you get close to the sofa, you’ll see another landing a bit far away. Make the jump and open the window on the left.

As you open the window, you’ll see a fanatic in front of you. Scan it and breach its protocol. After that, jump inside to look for the elevator.

Go to the Elevator

Follow the marker on the map, and look for a door if you come across a wall. Sneak past any fanatics that you come across along the way.

Look out for cameras too, Quickhack them when you see any.

Enter the Elevator

You’ve made it this far, however, you’ll have to be a little patient and wait for the elevator to arrive. The elevator will be a little slow.

Hide behind a desk while waiting for the elevator to arrive. Once it does, enter.

Leave the Totentanz

Exit the elevator and follow Nancy to her car.

Get in Nancy’s Car

While you’re in her car with Nancy and she starts driving, you two will have a dialogue. For the first choice that pops up, select “Gonna stand in for Jonny”.

For the second choice, select “get to meet up with some old friends”. Once you arrive at the destination, exit the vehicle.

Call Kerry

Kerry’s contact will be found in your contact list

Talk to Kerry

Ask him if he managed to track down the rest of the band.

Go to Denny’s Mansion

You can fast travel to his mansion from the map. Jump over the gate and start looking for Henry and Denny.

Find Henry and Denny

Both of them aren’t home and the main door is locked so you can’t head inside. Therefore, head outside the mansion and look for the intercom by the gate.

They won’t pick up your call and you’ll be on your own. make your way to the back of the mansion and you’ll run into Kerry.

Go and talk to Kerry. Ask him about the concert again.

Talk to Denny and Henry

There is a decision to be made here. Henry and Denny won’t be playing together, so you have to choose one of the two.