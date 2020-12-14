How to Improve Cyberpunk 2077 Performance on AMD CPU

It’s no secret that even though Cyberpunk 2077 is possibly the most anticipated game of the year, it does come with its drawbacks. More specifically, the game seems to be struggling with its performance in some hardware setups. According to some sources, AMD processors have a worse performance with Cyberpunk 2077 than their competitors. Is there a way to fix it?

Apparently, yes. People that have dealt with the issue provide a fix to bad performance with AMD CPUs in Cyberpunk 2077. The source claims that the game doesn’t use the AMD processor power to its fullest, making it a weaker choice as opposed to Intel. It ultimately comes to how the game utilized the multi-threading SMT technology.

Basically, what happens is that as soon as you load the game the physical CPU cores boot up while the logical cores don’t. This is something that only affects AMD CPUs and is the second drawback for the company after the announcement that their GPU won’t support Ray Tracing at launch. You can check how to unlock those additional cores in the steps below, or see it in video form here.

How to improve performance in Cyberpunk 2077 for AMC processors:

Download and install the HxD (Hex Editor) Launch the program and open the .exe file for Cyberpunk 2077, which is located under Cyberpunk 2077/bin/x64 for the GOG version and under /steamapps for Steam Hit Find->Find and choose “Hex Value” Input the hex value “75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” in the search box Replace the value with “EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” Close the program and run the game again

Fans that have used the aforementioned fix claim that their FPS rise significantly. According to them, their CPU usage is now 60 to 80% where as all strain was put in their graphics card before. Hopefully, it will help you get better performance in Cyberpunk 2077 too.

CD Projekt Red’s new title is available on Playstation 4 and Xbox consoles, both last and current-gen and PC. For the latter, the game is available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games.