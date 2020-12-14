Cyberpunk 2077 Actually Looks Much Better Than Its E3 2018 Build

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be ridiculed for releasing with a plethora of bugs and glitches. While players have every right to criticize CD Projekt Red for releasing a game in such a state, they cannot ignore the developer for doing an incredible job in the visuals department.

A comparison (via TweakTown) between the current and the E3 2018 build of the game shows exactly how much work was put in the last couple of years for visual improvements.

Cyberpunk 2077 features far better and more realistic lighting than the older build. Night City not only gained a ton of more details in the last couple of years but also became a visually stunning (and living) masterpiece.

The final build further has a lot more color, better shadows, and a much better overall appeal than the older E3 2018 build. Enabling ray-traced lighting and reflections just turns the dial all the way into the red, making Cyberpunk 2077 probably the most beautiful game of the year.

The existing bugs and glitches though make short work of those visuals. CD Projekt Red has even started offering refunds on all platforms for both digital and physical copies. The developer has apologized for the ongoing issues and requested fans to be a little patient.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently received a new update following a day-one mandatory update. The developer now plans to release a third in a series of updates by next week before heading off for the holidays. The game will then receive two major patches in January and February respectively which “should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-generation consoles.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on all major platforms after being in development for nearly nine years and being delayed thrice.