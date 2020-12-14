This Cyberpunk 2077 Heywood Side Jobs guide will cover all of the side mission available in the Heywood district of Cyberpunk 2077. Heywood offers plenty of side jobs and rewards for completing them.

Cyberpunk 2077 Heywood Side Jobs

There are plenty of side jobs to do in Cyberpunk 2077 to earn extra experience points along with credits. These side jobs are distributed among different districts and pop up when you enter that district.

Heywood is one of the richest districts in this game. Many people from this district are willing to find someone to do their work and pay them for it.

When you enter any district, the side jobs pop up on your map and you can track them later through your journal.

Below are the side jobs that you will find in the Heywood district of Night City:

Job Name Rewards Heroes 166 Street Credits Epistrophy: The Glen 872 Street Credits, $1140, 374 XP Epistrophy: Wellsprings 872 Street Credits, $1140, 374 XP Beat on the Brat: The Glen Alvarado “VATO” car

A walkthrough guide for all of the side jobs in the Heywood district has been listed below.

Heroes

This side job is unlocked after completing the first Act of the campaign mode.

When you exit the apartment upon finishing Act 1 of the story, track the job to receive a phone call from Mama Welles about the work.

She is Jackie’s mother and wants you to get one of Jackie’s items from his garage to bring for the funeral. She wants to meet you at El Coyote Cojo in The Glens, Heywood.

Head towards the location and talk to her. She will give you the keys to Jackie’s garage.

Go to where the garage is and you will find Misty there. Enter the garage and scan everything that is glowing yellow.

You can take one of these items and take them back to Mama Welles. Choose any of the items you want and go back to Ofrenda in El Coyote Cojo with Misty or by yourself.

When you’re back at the place, talk with Mama Welles, and take part in Ofrenda. When done with the Ofrenda, you can talk to Mama Welles again.

This time she will offer you Jackie’s motorcycle that you can accept or refuse. You can also talk with the other people standing there and complete the quest after leaving the bar.

Epistrophy: The Glen

You need to complete the Tune Up side quest to obtain this job. Delamain explains in that side job that seven of his cabs have gone missing due to getting infected by a virus.

One of the cabs is hidden in The Glen of Heywood district. Track the side job and head to the location pinned on the map. When you reach that area, Delamain will call and mark the location of the cab.

Get to that location and scan the cab. The cab will start talking and you will have to stop it from committing suicide. Pick the following options to smack some sense into the car:

Choose the first blue option.

Pick the yellow option.

Pick Suicide isn’t a way out.

The cab will listen to you and decide to go back to Delamain. Your quest will be completed.

Epistrophy: Wellsprings

This quest plays the same way as the above. Track the quest and head to the location. When you reach the marked location after Delamain’s call, you will find a corrupted Delamain replica and the cab.

You have to defeat the replica by attacking the cab. Shoot the cab until its health bar reaches zero. When it is defeated, Delamain will call you and the quest will be finished.

Beat on the Brat: The Glen

This is one of the boss fight side quests found in the Heywood district and unlocked during Playing For Time main job.

Head to the location where the fight will take place and talk to the champion of The Glen and the member of Valentinos, César Diego Ruiz. He is the soon-to-be father of a baby and will stake his car and money for a fight.

Ruiz is a deadly fighter with very swift movements. It will only take two hits of his special attack to knock you down. However, his attacks can be countered pretty easily.

Ruiz will jump towards you for a superman punch that you have to dodge by sliding towards the sides. If you time your dodge, Ruiz will be left vulnerable for a short period and you can use this to your advantage.

Hit him in the head when he is recovering from his attack and go back to regain your stamina. Repeat this tactic and once he is defeated, your quest will be complete.

But before you finish this quest, you still have one more decision to make. You can take both his car and the money, take one of them, or don’t take anything at all. It is all up to you.

Once you make your decision, all four of the Heywood district side jobs will be completed.