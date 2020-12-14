Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin’ In Walkthrough

Our Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin’ In mission walkthrough takes a dig into all the steps that you need to take to come out on top of the Chippin’ In side job in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin’ In

Chippin’ In is the first major side job of Act 2 which becomes accessible once you complete the “Tapeworm” quest.

At the end of this side job, you’ll have earned the following items: Replica Of Johnny’s Samurai Jacket, Malorian Arms 3516 Pistol, and Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo.

Our guide below will tell you everything you need to know to complete this side job and acquire these much-coveted rewards.

So, let’s begin!

Chippin’ In Walkthrough

Firstly, make your way to the Afterlife and engage in a conversation with Johnny. Besides Johnny, you’ll also meet Rogue there.

Once your scenes with Johnny and Rogue end, you’ll find yourself in a hotel room in Northside.

Wait for Rogue to call you. Meanwhile, you can do other jobs if you want.

After talking to Rogue over the phone, head to the Afterlife, where you’ll meet her and Weyland to formulate your plan.

Find the Computer in the Maelstrom Hideout

Next, proceed to the shipyard at the northern edge of the region. Your next objective will be to obtain data from a computer from the Maelstrom hideout.

There are two ways that you can go about doing that.

Method # 1

Follow Rogue’s lead to the containers outside the Maelstrom camp. Go inside the side of the container facing towards you and the other side will lead you right inside the camp.

Now, cautiously walk along the left-hand wall to get to the building with the dataterm.

On your way, you’ll come across two sentries; both of them will be alone so you won’t have much of a problem neutralizing them.

You’ll have a face-off with another Maelstrom guard at the entrance of the destined building. Take cover behind the pile of crates at the entrance and take him down.

Now, go and interact with the computer on the other side of the glass panel door.

Method # 2

This method is a short-cut of reaching the dataterm building but the catch is that you must have 9 points in Technical Ability.

So, what you need to do is that once you’re inside the hideout, walk alongside the right-hand wall.

There’ll be an enemy nearby. Wait for him to move and when he does, break the fence and head straight through.

You’ll come across another guard some distance ahead. Either sneak past him or neutralize him.

Next, keep walking along the wall to your right and you’ll finally reach the building with the dataterm.

If you have 6 points in your Technical Ability, you’ll enter the building and retrieve the required data from the computer.

Once you’ve got the required information from the computer through either of the aforementioned methods, head to Ebunike near the railyard.

Look for Grayson on the Ebunike

Head to the long staircase leading to the ship’s deck. There’ll be two guards in the railyard while a bunch of them in the ship’s deck itself.

Deal with all of them before you go on to the far end of the ship and take on Grayson.

Grayson won’t give you a tough time but don’t slack off!

While battling him, stay on the move and take cover using the crates placed all around.

Once Grayson is down, either kill him or let him live.

Whichever option you go with, you’ll be able to obtain a key from him. This key will be used to lower the large container hanging from the crane, containing Johnny’s old ride – Porsche.

Head to the Oil Fields

After getting Porsche, get in and drive to Johnny’s grave in the oilfields.

When you’re there, go and talk to Johnny. During the whole conversation, you can either be friendly or non-friendly.

Your dialogues here can have significant consequences in your playthrough.

You must become friends with Johnny if you want to unlock the next side job, “Blistering Love,” which, in turn, is directly linked with one of the game endings.

Once the conversation ends, this side job will be marked as completed.