Considering GOG, Cyberpunk and Witcher are all CD Projekt Red properties, there is currently a promo available that lets you claim free Witcher gear in Cyberpunk. In this guide, we will show you how to get the Witcher gear in Cyberpunk 2077 to make V look like a monster slayer.

How to Get the Witcher Gear in Cyberpunk 2077

Start off by firing up Cyberpunk 2077 on your chosen platform, whether it be PC, PlayStation or Xbox and open up the main menu.

If you take a look at the bottom right corner of the menu, you’ll notice a prompt for a reward there.

Click on this prompt and then scan the QR code that will be subsequently displayed using the scanner app on your phone.

This QR code takes you to the GOG website. If you already have a GOG account, then log in using that. If you don’t have an account, then quickly make one and log in.

When you log in, it’ll ask you for a verification code. Open up your email and enter the verification code from there into the login page.

Now that you’re logged in, open up CP 2077 again and claim your Witcher 3 gear.

Do note that the gear will only be available after you’ve finished the initial quest in the campaign, so don’t worry if you don’t immediately get access to the gear.

After finishing that quest, go into your apartment and collect the gear from your stash.

The iconic Witcher gear that you’ll receive will include the following items:

Black Unicorn Katana

Wolf School Jacket

Wolf School t-shirt

Shupe the Troll Plushie

The most important item is the Black Unicorn Katana, as it’s an actual weapon that’ll help you out a lot if you’re just starting out in the campaign. The Black Unicorn Katana comes with the following stats: