Our Cyberpunk 2077 Gigs Guide will show you the ropes and help you navigate your way through all the Gigs side quests you can find while you wreak havoc around Night City in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gigs

In Cyberpunk 2077, Gigs are optional side quests that are scattered in different regions throughout the Night City.

Gigs are marked by ‘?’ icons on the map, and when you get close to a gig location, you receive a call/message from a fixer who reveals the details of the gig if you want to do it.

There are a total of 69 gigs available across Night City:

Categories of Gigs

In Cyberpunk, there are 6 different types of Gigs. When you are close to a gig on the map, the ‘?’ icon is replaced by the type of gig icon.

Below we have listed and explained the different gigs.

SOS: Merc Needed: In this gig, your job will be to locate a kidnapped or missing person and rescue them.

Search and Recover: In this gig, you will be tasked by the client to find something for them and bring that to them.

Thievery: In this gig, your objective will be to steal the item your client wants.

Gun for Hire: In this gig, your job is to eliminate the target the client has requested.

Agent Saboteur: In this gig, you will have to sabotage a target the client has requested.

Special Delivery: In this gig, you will have to transport an item or a person your client wants.

When a gig is revealed, you can read more about it by opening your Journal.

If you want to start a gig that you unlocked previously, go to the Journal and click on the specific gig to set map waypoints for the gig.

While completing a gig, there are different collectibles like computers and shards you can collect for more information about different side stories going on in the game.

There are several ways to complete a gig. You can choose to go all guns blazing or take a stealthier approach according to your playstyle.

The best way is to analyze the situation first before choosing the play style.

Gigs Tiers

In Cyberpunk, there are 4 tiers of Gigs that are unlocked from district-specific Street Creds.

First-tier is available for everyone, with the next tiers unlocking as you gain Street Cred. Below we have listed the required Street Cred level for each tier in different districts of Night City.

District Street Cred for Tier 1 Street Cred for Tier 2 Street Cred for Tier 3 Street Cred for Tier 4 Watson 1 4 8 15 Westbrook 1 10 20 35 Pacifica 1 12 32 43 Santo Domingo 1 21 38 50 Badlands 1 5 11 18 Heywood 1 13 22 30 City Center 1 9 18 32

In many Gigs, you will have to go to a drop point marked on the map to complete an optional objective for a bonus reward.

The map below shows the locations of all the gigs in CP 2077.

In CP 2077, a gig can have several different outcomes depending on the choices you make, so there is no fixed outcome, and you can be creative with your choices for different outcomes.