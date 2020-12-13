Cyberpunk 2077 Enemy Archetypes Guide

This guide will cover all the Enemy Archetypes that you will encounter in Cyberpunk 2077. We will also provide the essential details on what you should expect from them.

Cyberpunk 2077 Enemy Archetypes

The enemies in Cyberpunk 2077 are all divided into specific AI archetypes based on their abilities, equipment, and behavior.

The archetypes are further divided into tiers. The rank of an enemy shows how big of a threat they can be.

Similarly, certain aspects of the appearance of specific individuals indicate their tier.

For example, individuals with heavy clothing and armor suggest that they are a severe threat and you should choose your weapons appropriately.

Archetypes with tier

There are a total number of 17 archetypes that will be mentioned below.

These are all the main archetypes that you should familiarize yourself with before playing Cyberpunk 2077.

Ranged Tier 1-3

The weapon types under this tier include Assault Rifle, SMG, and Handgun. These archetypes can use cover and restore health.

When it comes to mobility, these archetypes can shoot while moving and sprint as well. These archetypes can use tech or smart weapons.

They harbor the ability to throw grenades. They can also possess masking ink, which may deflect smart weapon projectiles.

Examples of names include; Beat Cop, Tiger, Crow, Support Unit, Devil, Soldier, Fanatic, Sanguinario, Gangoon, Recruit, Goon, Recon Support, Guard, Rat, Gunner, Raptor, Hunter, Rapid, Ranger, Gunslinger, Hunter, Racketeer, Infantry Scout, Ogre, Nomad, Malfini, Marauder, Inquisidor and Inspector.

Melee Tier 1-3

The weapon options included in this type are a one-handed melee weapon and fists.

These types can rush towards you, and they also possess the ability to restore their health. They can also include Masking Ink, which may deflect smart weapon projectiles.

The examples of names in this category include; Beat Cop, Bouncer, Ravager, Scout, Recruit, Ranger, Soldier, Thug, Mutt, MaxTax Radier, Cockroach, Goon, Guard, Hunter, Ghost, Mauler, and Outlaw.

Fast Melee Tier 2

The favored weapon types in this archetype category are Katana and One-handed blade. These archetypes can rush towards you and restore their health as well.

They have a robust defense mechanism as they can break your blocking stance and parry your attacks.

They can also possess Sandevistan. The faction abilities they can possess are static camo and charged jump.

Examples of names would be; Adept, Agent, Spirit, Guererro, Jackal, Sergeant, and Zealot.

Fast Melee Tier 3

The weapon types in this category include Katana and Mantis Blades. The abilities include all of the skills from tier 2 as well as two additional skills.

These archetypes can have Kerenzikov, and they have the faction ability of optical camo.

The example of names includes; Kunoichi, Ninja, Hyena, Fiend, and Revenant.

Heavy Melee Tier 2

The favored weapon types in this archetype category are; Gorilla Arms, Two-handed weapons, and hammers. These archetypes harbor the ability to restore their health.

For defense, they can break your blocking instance and parry your attacks. They possess the faction ability of charged jumping.

Examples of Names include; Maton, Bodyguard, Cur, and Undertaker.

Heavy Melee Tier 3

This tier includes the same three weapons as tier 2. It also consists of all tier 2 abilities. Additionally, it consists of Subdermal Armor and Berserk operating system abilities.

Examples of names in this category include; Toro, Juggernaut, Thickskull, and Claw.

Shotgun Tier 2

The favorable weapons in this tier are shotguns. These archetypes bear the ability to shoot while moving. These types can also use Tech or Smart Weapons.

Examples of names include; MaxTax Enforcer, Macho, Hound, Brutalizer, Maniac, Blitzer, Rapid, Sergeant, Ranger, Shade, Sentry, Timador, Snakecharmer, and Specialist.

Shotgun Tier 3

The weapons included in this tier are shotguns. These archetypes consist of all the level 2 abilities and can also have a Berserk OS.

Examples include; Blitzer, Operative, Soldier, Elite Rapid, Patrol, Specter, Jackhammer, Punisher, Terminator, MaxTac Officer, Spec Ops, and Sicario.

Fast Gunner Tier 2

The weapons favorable for these archetypes are SMG and Dual Pistols. The abilities these archetypes can bear include; covering, shooting while in motion, and Sprinting.

Moreover, they can throw grenades, possess Sandevistan, and use tech or smart weapons. They also have the faction ability to make a charged jump.

Examples of names include; Assault, Sergeant, Ghoul, Dragon, and Operator.

Fast Gunner Tier 3

The weapons and abilities in this tier are the same as tier two. Additional skills in this tier include the ability to have a Kerenzikov and faction ability of optical camo. An Example of a name would be Executor.

Heavy Gunner Tier 2

The favored weapon in this tier is a Light Machine Gun. The archetypes of Heavy Gunner Tier 2 can shoot while moving. They can also use Tech or Smart Weapons.

Examples include; Crusader, Vulture, Tactical Officer, and Armored Enforcer.

Heavy Gunner Tier 3

The favored weapon and abilities in this tier are the same as tier 2. There is one additional ability that is the ability to bear a Berserk OS.

Examples of the name would be; Heavy Gunner, Goliath, and Juggernaut.

Netrunner Tier 2

The weapon types in this tier include; Combat Quickhacks, Pistol, and Revolver. This tier consists of a wide variety of abilities.

An archetype of this tier can cast quick hacks and can use cover while uploading quick hacks. Netrunners of Tier 2 can shoot while moving and also sprint.

They are capable of suing Tech or Smart Weapons. They can also throw grenades. The faction ability that they harbor is static camo.

Examples of names would be Apostle, Spider, Jonin, Netrunner.

Netrunner Tier 3

The favored weapon types in this tier include Combat Quickhacks, Pistol, and Revolver. This tier consists of all tier 2 abilities. Additional faction abilities include optical camo and Sandevistan. An example of a name would be Manbo.

Sniper Tier 2

The favored weapons include the Sniper Rifle and Precision Rifle. The abilities in this tier include; firing powerful charged sniper shots and shooting while moving.

Archetypes of Sniper Tier 2 can also sprint, throw grenades, use tech or smart weapons. They can have Sandevistan and the faction ability of static camo. An example of a name in this tier is Sniper.

Sniper Tier 3

The weapons included in this tier are the Sniper Rifle and Precision Rifle. This tier consists of all tier 2 abilities along with optical camo and Sandevistan.

Examples of names in this tier include Francotirador and Sniper.

Android

This tier favors weapons like Rifles and Machine Guns. The archetypes of this tier can cause shock bursts and charge shots. They are also immune to grapples.