Understanding Damage Modifiers in Cyberpunk 2077

Hello choombas, today we are here with the guide to explain in simple terms Damage modifiers in Cyberpunk 2077. These are easily overlooked things that new players to RPGs may have trouble understanding or may have just ignored altogether.

Understanding Cyberpunk 2077 Damage Modifiers

Understanding damage modifiers can significantly impact players’ playstyles and outlook on the combat system of Cyberpunk 2077.

So, what are these damage modifiers? To explain this, we will have to explain the 4 different damage types that players can deal or receive in the game.

Damage Types

There are 4 main types of damage in the game:

Physical: The most common form of damage, which most players know of, the base un-modified damage of your melee and ranged weapons.

Thermal

Electrical

Chemical

The physical damage is a guaranteed fact, but most guns and weapons are capable of doing extra damage through modifiers or enhancements from one of the three other available damage types.

There exist modifiers and enhancements, which will boost the already existing damage types for your weapons and cyberware too.

Status Effects

Status effects are lingering or long-lasting effects directly caused by your opponents’ attacks or your own.

Like a poisoned knife dealing chemical damage over a period of time or something like Sasquatch’s Industrial Hammer that can inflict Knockdown when thrown while still dealing.

Check out the Status effects guide to understand them in depth.

Using Different Damage types

As we said, most weapons have different types of damage types and effects. The most effective way to use them is to use them on the right opponent.

There are a plethora of varied enemies in the game, with unique defenses and abilities.

Everyone has resistances and weaknesses, you included. It is best to amp your defenses and to take down enemies with their weaknesses, so it is best to have a weapon of each damage type in your inventory to be best prepared for any kind of combat situation.

One way to work out what sort of damage will best suit you in a fight with a particular enemy is to scan them.

Weapon Modifiers

In addition to doing normal damage and certain modifiers that add other elemental damage to the gun, usually in the case of rare or higher quality weapons, some modifiers provide extra damage under other conditions.

For example, some weapons may have a higher critical chance or critical damage; some may cause enemies to be knocked down, some may hinder other aspects of enemies, like regeneration, movement or attack speed, etc.

These modifiers modify damage output and they vary from weapon to weapon.

For firearms, the possible additional modifiers are:

Power Firearms: Crit chance, Crit Damage, Headshot Damage, Ricochet Damage

Crit chance, Crit Damage, Headshot Damage, Ricochet Damage Tech Firearms: Crit chance, Crit Damage, Headshot Damage, charge time, charge multiplier

Crit chance, Crit Damage, Headshot Damage, charge time, charge multiplier Smart Firearms: Crit chance, Crit Damage, Headshot Damage

Crit chance, Crit Damage, Headshot Damage Melee Weapons: Crit chance, Crit Damage, attack speed, stamina cost reduction.

Firearms modifiers and their relevant effects include

Firearm Type Multiplier Pistol Headshot x1.2 Revolver Headshot x2.5 Precision Rifle Headshot x1.5 Tech Prosion Rifle Charged Shot x1.05 Sniper Rifle Headshot x4 Shotgun Headshot x1 SMG & LMG Headshot x0.85 Assault Rifle Headshot x0.85

In the case of melee weapons, every attack does the same amount of base damage the weapon has, but the attack type determines or acts as the modifier to the base damage.

Below we will explain just how much of the original base damage each type of attack does or reduces.

For Strong Attack, blunt weapons and Blades do 200% weapon damage, while knives can do either 200% or 400% weapon damage.

Blocking modifies weapon damage to 50%. While all other attacks such as fast attacks, combos, et al do 100% weapon damage.

Scanning Enemies

With your Optical Scanner, you can start to analyze your opponents.

The level of information you get on an enemy will depend on your own Cyberware, skill level and the enemies’ levels as well. For more accurate measurements, you need to keep leveling your scanner.

You can determine the following types of information from your enemies:

Damage Type(s): What you need to look out for from their attacks.

Resistances: What resistances they might have to your attacks and skills.

Predicted Threat: To tell you how hard a fight could be.

Threat Reduction Hint: Hints at making the enemy easier to deal with

Weak Spot(s): important exploits in enemy defenses, especially useful for boss fights.

Increasing your own resistances

You need to be able to protect yourself too. The best way is by choosing the right fit of equipment, like equipment for his Head, Face, Chest, Body, Legs, and Feet.

Each item can be viewed and analyzed for its protection capabilities. Select the best fit according to your weaknesses and strengths.

Using consumables helps with temporary status effects and boosts resistance; different consumables work in different ways.

Another buff can be achieved using Inhaler Drugs, which can have effects like enhancing reflexes or a slow-motion effect.