November Playstation 5 Launch Sales Were Highest In US History

Even though the Nintendo Switch reigns supreme in Europe and Australia, the Playstation 5 has apparently supplanted it in other areas, the United States in particular. A statement on Twitter today sourced from the NPD Group said that November Playstation 5 launch sales were the highest of any platform in US history.

This includes the sales both of console units moved and the amount of dollars spent on them. Amusingly enough, the previous holder of this record was, in fact, the Playstation 4, which released in 2013 at roughly, again, the same time as the last generation’s Xbox console.

Even though the Playstation 5 has been suffering a great deal of supply and availability issues on account of the coronavirus pandemic (hence why the Switch is still selling more, as it has sufficient supply and high demand), people are still braving crowds of holiday shoppers to try and get the Playstation 5, and the fact that it keeps running out is likely what’s fueling the sales.

Even though it’s only just been released, November Playstation 5 launch sales were fueled mainly by the very strong brace of games that the console had on its release, which included the standalone Spider-Man expansion Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a remake of From Software’s Demon’s Souls, and others.

Playstation 5 sales will likely continue to rise as more games come out for it, especially since the console has a wide range of exclusive games that are slated to be coming out over the course of 2021 and the next few years.

These games include Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon: Forbidden West, Final Fantasy 16, God of War: Ragnarok, and many more. Even with how many November Playstation 5 sales there were, it’s likely that as more Playstation 5 units are shipped out to be sold that the number will only continue to rise.

Microsoft has yet to disclose Xbox Series X sales, but they are likely less than the Playstation 5, as the console has no current exclusives despite being much more powerful than the Playstation 5 is.