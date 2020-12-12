Cyberpunk 2077 The Space in Between Walkthrough

This walkthrough will take you through Cyberpunk 2077 The Space in Between main job. We’ll walk you through each step of The Space in Between mission in detail.

Cyberpunk 2077 The Space in Between

The Space in Between is the fourth quest of Act 2 in Cyberpunk 2077. You need to complete the Automatic Love quest to unlock this job.

Your first objective is to find the Ripperdoc, Fingers, near the Jig-Jig Street. You can call Judy to let her know about the situation or find the ripperdoc yourself.

When you reach Jig-Jig Street, look for the Finger’s Clinic. The clinic has “Fingers MD” written on top of it in neon.

You will also find Johnny at the entrance of the clinic. You have three ways to enter the clinic.

Ask the bodyguards politely to enter the clinic.

Enter the clinic by using force if you have level 5 Body.

Use the second entrance from the left side of the building.

You can look for loot on the first floor or take a look around. Head to the upper floor when you’re ready. You will see that there are two people talking to each other in front of Finger’s office.

Enter the office to find Judy arguing with the patients. You need to help Judy enter the office. Following are the choices you have to help Judy:

Pay $900 to find a better Ripperdoc for Judy.

Wait for your turn. Judy will not be happy with you.

Talk with the patients to let you cut the line if you have 9 Cool.

Force your way into the office by fighting the patients with level 7 Body.

When inside the office, talk with Fingers to get your information or use force if he doesn’t talk.

When you’re finished talking to him, get the weapon from the bed and leave the building.

Your quest will be completed when you leave the clinic and the next mission will be unlocked.