Cyberpunk 2077 introduces players to a huge skill tree, each enforcing a different type of playstyle. With these few Cyberpunk 2077 Stealth Tips, we’ll be showing you how you can master the Night City while staying in the shadows.

Cyberpunk 2077 Stealth Tips

Taking out an entire platoon of enemies without raising the slightest alarm is definitely one of the more satisfying things to pull off in Cyberpunk 2077.

There are, however, a lot of factors and variables that can improve your stealth gameplay in CP 2077.

With stealth, you’ll have to plan each and every single one of your moves out and move V accordingly.

Some perks will help you more than others; we recommend you go with “Reflexes” and “Cool” attributes to create the perfect Ninja. Learn more regarding our set of Cyberpunk 2077 builds.

Attack with Precision

Enemies’ detection speed varies with distance. Depending on how close or far you are, the awareness meter of enemies and cameras will fill accordingly. You can go about carelessly if you’re further from the action.

However, this also means that going in close brings about the risk of detection.

The best way to start eliminating enemies in any given situation is to start from either side of the field instead of pushing from the center.

Judge the enemies’ line-of-sight and attempt to take all of them down from the back. As soon as you attack, make sure to strategically take the bodies away from possible detection.

Once you’ve pulled a successful move that thins out the enemy herd, fall back to evaluate the possibilities for your next move.

Hide the Bodies

You can chokehold your enemies to bring them to a safe spot and eliminate them. The duration of your grapple is determined by your attribute level for ‘Cool’.

Since you’ll be focusing on ‘Cool’ anyway, this will allow you to become a little more creative with your takedowns and have a much higher chance of remaining completely undetected.

Avoid Anything Loud

Being loud is going to attract a lot of enemy attention. This means you are not allowed to sprint, shoot, throw explosives, or jump from a considerable height.

The best approach in Stealth is to stay crouched and traverse the field in this state.

While crouched, you have less visibility and enemies will find it harder to detect you.

Stealth Takedowns

You have a number of options to take down your enemies silently once you get close to them.

You can perform a silent takedown after grappling them.

Utilize silent weapons to avoid raising any suspicion; granted you can take down your enemy in one shot.

Use lethal quickhacks such as System Reset.

Hack Your Way Through

If you feel like being a little creative, then you can use masterful diversions to get past your enemies by using quickhacks.

Use your surveillance cameras to check your enemies’ position and make every move accordingly.

The great amount of intel on your enemies can help you strategize a more aggressive play as well if you like.

Basically, all of the electronic toys on the field can help you in creating distractions that you need to lure enemies away and clear a path for you to your ultimate goal.