Cyberpunk 2077 Nocturne OP55N1 Walkthrough

This Cyberpunk 2077 Nocturne OP55N1 main job walkthrough will lead you through the first point of no return mission in

Cyberpunk 2077 Nocturne OP55N1

This is a two-in-one walkthrough guide for Tapeworm and Nocturne OP55N1 main quests.

Tapeworm Main Quest

Tapeworm is the final mission of Act 2. It is a short mission and takes no effort to finish. Your only objective is to talk with Johnny when you wake up in Pacifica.

Johnny will tell you to climb through the window. When you enter the room, open the cache and pick up the dog tags. Go talk to Johnny again.

After the conversation ends, the Tapeworm job will be done.

Leave the building and head to where Hanako is. Once you enter the building, you cannot do any side missions till all of the main quests are completed.

Continue and get to the upper floor using the elevator. You will find Hanako playing the piano. Go talk to her.

When you’re done dealing with Hanako, go back to the elevator and go downstairs.

You’ll pass out in the elevator and find yourself at Viktor’s clinic. Grab your gun and pills and get out of the clinic.

Misty will be standing on the exit of the clinic. Go talk to her and follow her to the elevator. She’ll take you to a place where you’ll sit for a while.

This is the spot where you’re going to select the ending you want. Save your game and talk to Johnny for the last time.

After talking to Hanako, head to Misty’s place. She’ll tell you about your future. Anders Hellman will crash in the place to take you to where Hanako is.

Once you reach the place, your quest will be completed and you can proceed to Last Caress.