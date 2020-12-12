Cyberpunk 2077 Ghost Town Walkthrough

Read below to find our step-by-step walkthrough of the Cyberpunk 2077 main story quest, Ghost Town. We will be covering each major objective, locations and people you will meet along the way in Cyberpunk 2077 Ghost Town major job. So, let’s dive right in.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ghost Town

Meeting Rogue

The first thing you need to do is head to Afterlife; you can follow the objective marker to do this. Once at Afterlife, you will need to talk to Rogue.

Again, follow your objective marker to locate her. As you approach her, she will already be talking to someone else; wait for her to finish her conversation, then approach her and talk to her.

Before you talk to her, you need to make sure you have 15000 eddies with you; you will need them to buy her services, so do some gigs around town to earn enough.

After you secure her services, you need to wait a while before Rogue is ready to give you what you want. Take the shard as well to find out what you’ll need to do next.

Go with Panam

Next up, you need to call and meet up with Panam. For this, you need to go to Rancho Coronado. Get into the car with her, finish the conversation and then skip the ride if you want to.

When the car ride ends, talk to Mitch and Scorpion, get some gear and get back in the car with Panam.

Your next destination will be Rocky Ridge, where you will need to find something to power the area, so scan the transformer nearby.

Talk to Panam, wait for her signal, then hook your car to the transformer. You will now be pointed to a fusebox in the nearby building.

You can either break down the door (8 points in body) or break the glass and enter through the window. Activate the fusebox and get back out.

Now climb to the roof and wait for your targets. Once you turn the lights on, follow the marker to the Raffen with Panam’s key. You can either kill everyone or use stealth to slip by.

Take out the Raffen; you can decide how to deal with the rest. Whatever you decide, just get in the car and drive out and meet up with Panam again.

Dealing with Nash

Panam will now ask you if you will help her deal with Nash or not. Whatever you decide, this decision doesn’t greatly impact events in the future.

Rogue won’t even mind if you do deal with Nash, other than sending you an angry text. But if you refuse, then this locks away romance options you could have had with Panam.