November Nintendo Switch Sales Top Charts In Europe And Australia

Even though it’s the start of a new console generation, Nintendo is showing just how popular the Nintendo Switch still is with the sales of the consoles in November. Nintendo Switch sales for that month topped the charts in both Europe and Australia, even over the Playstation 5, which is much newer.

It’s highly likely that the reason behind this is due to a lack of available units for the Playstation 5, which has been suffering all manner of supply difficulties since release day. This is in contrast to the Switch, which has been readily available the past few years after similar initial supply issues.

At the same time, however, even though the Nintendo Switch is still selling better than the Playstation 5, it has undergone a very small year-over-year decline. Switch sales have decreased by 2.2 percent since last November, where it went up with the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Altogether, November Nintendo Switch sales have reached over 2.35 million units sold in Europe and Australia, 32 percent higher than last year, though there’s no mention of how the sales are in other regions. Alongside console sales, game sales have also changed greatly.

Digital game sales have risen by 41 percent, while physical game sales are down 2.9 percent, likely due to the coronavirus not making as many people in November want to go out and shop, instead taking advantage of online deals on the Nintendo eShop.

Alongside the Switch sales, Nintendo has also taken the charts in another big way, by having five different games under its umbrella crack the top ten most popular physical games for the month. These include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, and Ring Fit Adventure.

It’s likely that once Playstation gets its act together, the Nintendo Switch will be replaced by the Playstation 5 as the most popular console of the month, but for now it’s good to know that the Switch can even hold out against the Xbox and Playstation.