Google Stadia Asks Players To Stop Playing Cyberpunk 2077 On “Old Hardware”

Cyberpunk 2077 has provided Google Stadia an opportunity to finally be able to take some jabs at home consoles, which may as well include the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to some degree.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Google Stadia advised players to stop playing Cyberpunk 2077 on “old hardware” and instead switch to its cloud-based platform. The incentives being smoother gameplay and without worrying about any downloads or patches.

Night City’s got enough crime, so don’t commit the crime of playing Cyberpunk 2077 with old hardware. Get #Cyberpunk2077 and play out your mercenary life smoothly on Stadia. Did we mention no downloads and no updates? Play it instantly today! https://t.co/G7CJQq5lmm pic.twitter.com/nqzzOrHqHc — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 10, 2020

Still having trouble playing Cyberpunk 2077 with old hardware? We have a solution for you! Try Stadia where the game plays great and you can hop in with no downloads or patches. Give it a shot today: https://t.co/G7CJQq5lmm pic.twitter.com/2RpZ7zxSFv — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 11, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 did release with a day-one update but players are still complaining about performance issues on both consoles and PC. Google Stadia though reportedly manages stable 60 frames per second in performance mode and 30 frames per second at 4K resolution in quality mode without issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 also loads faster on Google Stadia than the last-generation consoles. The cloud-based platform takes around a minute to load the game from the home menu to direct gameplay, which stretches to roughly two whole minutes on Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X however are no match due to their solid-state drives. The new consoles can load the game under 40 to 50 seconds.

Cyberpunk 2077 will require a few additional updates to iron out dozens of bugs and glitches as well as performance issues. The game for example starts dropping frame rates in the second act on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. These should not be a cause of alarm. CD Projekt Red will be patching up Night City in the coming months.