To help you out with finding all of the Tarot Card Graffiti spread around Night City, we’ve prepared this Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Card Graffiti Locations guide where we’ll walk you through the exact location of each of the 20 Tarot Card Graffitis in Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Card Graffiti Locations

Collecting all Tarot Cards for Misty will complete the ‘Fool on The Holl’ job and you’ll be rewarded with the Wandering Fool Trophy/Achievement.

Card #1 – The Chariot

This card is located in the Little China area in Watson district. Look for it on a wall next to some dumpsters sitting in a corner.

Card #2 – The Empress

This card is also located in the Little China area in Watson district.

Go down the stairs of the nightclub in the area and you’ll find the card on a wall behind the bouncer.

Card #3 – The Fool

In the Little China area in Watson district, go inside the market with the sign saying ‘POO’ above it, accompanied by some Chinese lettering.

Take the elevator to go up to the services area on floor 7. You’ll find the card on a wall in this area.

Card #4 – The Sun

In the Little China area in Watson district, on a wall adjacent to an underpass below a residential building.

Card #5 – The World

Go inside Misty’s Esoterica located in Little China and exit through the back door.

Use the elevator on your left to get to the roof, which is where you’ll find the card.

Card #6 – The Magician

This card is located in the Kabuki area in Watson district. You’ll find it on the pillar of a bridge.

Card #7 – The Emperor

This card is located in the Arasaka Waterfront area in Watson district. You’ll find it on a wall next to the entrance of the Konpeki Plaza.

Card #8 – The Hanged Man

You’ll find this card on the water tower in the Watson district.

Card #9 – The Hierophant

This card is located in Japantown, in Westbrook district.

Drive through the tunnel in this area and look for the card inside the area filled with trash, with the ‘No Entry’ sign above it.

Card #10 – The Lovers

This card is located in the North Oak area in Westbrook district.

The card will be inside a drive-in theatre in this location. You don’t actually need to go inside; you can just look at the card through the fence.

Card #11 – Temperance

This card is also located in the North Oak area in Westbrook district. You’ll find it on a wall inside the Columbarium.

Card #12 – The Moon

In the North Oak area in Westbrook district, you’ll find this card on the surrounding wall of a gated area.

Card #13 – Death

This card is located in the area called ‘The Glen’ in Heywood district. You’ll find it on a wall near the Center for Behavioral Health.

Card #14 – The Tower

This card is located on a wall inside the Corpo Plaza in the City Center district.

Card #15 – The High Priestess

This card is located in the Vista Del Ray area in Heywood district.

Enter the abandoned apartment building in this area and go up to the third floor. You’ll find the card on a wall near the stairs.

Card #16 – Justice

This card is located in the Arroyo area in Santo Domingo district. You’ll find it on the water tower in this area.

Card #17 – Strength

This card is located in the Rancho Coronado area in Santo Domingo district. You’ll find it on the wall of the small room next to the containers at the entry point of this area.

Card #18 – Wheel of Fortune

This card is located on a wall at the entrance of the Sunset Hotel, which is on the eastern corner of Night City.

Card #19 – The Hermit

This card is located in the Coastview area in Pacifica district. It’s on a wall next to a pawn shop in this area.

Card #20 – The Star

The final card can be found on a wall near the solar panels at the southern end of Night City.