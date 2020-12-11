Cyberpunk 2077 Hacking Tips, Breach Protocol Guide

Our Cyberpunk 2077 Hacking Tips and Breach Protocol Guide will get up to speed with all the tips and tricks of hacking in Cyberpunk 2077 so that your venture through the Night City can be a whole lot easier.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hacking Tips, Breach Protocol

In Cyberpunk 2077, whether you’re having a difficulty taking down enemies or getting past locked doors, a bit of hacking every now and then will certainly be useful.

Aside from simple hacking methods, there’s another relatively complex way that includes the use of Breach Protocol.

Breach Protocol is basically a kind of quickhack which lets you interact with the network so that you can get your hands on some handsome rewards.

However, fret not, because below, you’ll find the details of all hacking related tips. So, let’s begin!

Hacking Tips and Tricks

Keep scanning!

From locked doors to enemies cyberware, you can scan almost everything in your surroundings.

Not only does scanning makes you aware of the area around you but you’ll also be able use the hackable spots in your surroundings to your advantage.

To activate your scanner mode, just hold the Tab button.

Make full use of the Cyberdeck

With the cyberdeck integrated in your game, you’ll get access to quickhacks that you can use to mess with your enemies’ minds or hack into their cyberware etc.

There is an array of quickhacks available for you to choose from, each costing one RAM.

Hacking of Breach Protocol

To make the Breach Protocol effective, you’ll first need to understand how it works.

Below, you’ll find the detailed working of Breach Protocol and some tips to hack it in as quickly as you can.

Whenever you start a Breach Protocol, a mini-puzzle will pop up on your screen.

Before you can be able to get to the hacking part, you need to be aware of the following terms on this mini-puzzle:

Breach Time Remaining – It’s the timing of the puzzle which starts as soon as you pick your first character. (You can use the Almost In perk to enhance the duration of the puzzle)

Code Matrix – It contains the characters that you’ll be choosing.

Buffer – It defines the maximum number of characters that you can pick. By default, the maximum number of slots are four. Buy and install a new Cyberdeck to increase this number.

Sequence Required to Upload – Under this heading, there is a list of Daemons that you’ll have to upload into the buffer.

Now that you’ve gotten a bit of an understanding of how the Breach Protocol works, start selecting and inserting the characters in the buffer. The first one should be from the top row.

The next three characters that you’ll pick up should be from alternate columns and rows; second character will be from the same column as first, third from the same row as second, fourth from the same column as third.

More often than not, you’ll find that your Buffer slots exceed the number of characters in a particular Daemons’ sequence.

To counter this problem, try using characters that are shared by multiple sequences.

If some of the characters of multiple sequences overlap, you can use that set of characters of fill up a whole buffer.

If this doesn’t work out, focus on the relatively short sequences and upload their characters on a single buffer.

If you still find no way around using multiple sequences for a single buffer, just go with the best possible Daemons’ sequences that you have.