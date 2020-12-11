In this guide we will show you how to access Cyberpunk 2077 Bonus Content on PC that came with your digital order. We will tell you how you can get to all of the additional goodies and bonus content hidden away in Cyberpunk 2077’s directory.

Cyberpunk 2077 Bonus Content

Cyberpunk 2077 comes with loads of additional things tucked away in the game’s directory.

This Bonus Content includes everything like Avatars, Short Stories, Posters, Wallpapers, Soundtrack & Sourcebooks.

There are 2 methods of reaching this Bonus Content.

Method #1 Via Steam Properties

Here’s how you can reach the bonus content using Steam Properties

Right-click on the game and select “Properties”

Click on “Local Files” and then Navigate to “Browse Local Files”

Now, open the BonusContent Folder in the directory.

Method #2 The Manual Way

Here’s how you can reach the bonus content using the manual way

The Bonus Content is located on the flowing location:

Steam\steamapps\common\Cyberpunk 2077\BonusContent

Here is a detailed look at everything that’s included:

Avatars

The Bonus Content folder has avatars for the following people

Female V

Male V

Judy

Jackie

Short Story

The Short Story “2am – She Calls” by Tomasz Marchewka is also available in the Bonus Content folder.

Posters

You will also get posters of different sizes. The available sizes are 24inch x 36inch & 61cm x 91cm.

Wallpapers

The Bonus Content folder comes packed with loads of different wallpapers from different factions and locations such as,

Trauma Team

Night City

Militech

Kang Tao

Arasaka

And all of these wallpapers are available in different resolutions and languages.

Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077’s complete 2-Disc Soundtrack is also included in the Bonus Content.

The included tracks on the 2 Discs are,

CD 1

Marcin Przybylowicz – V

Paul Leonard-Morgan – Extraction Action

T. Adamczyk – The Rebel Path

Paul Leonard-Morgan – The Streets Are Long-Ass Gutters

T. Adamczyk – Outsider No More

Marcin Przybylowicz – Cloudy Day

Marcin Przybylowicz – Wushu Dolls

T. Adamczyk – Scavenger Hunt

T. Adamczyk – Мусорщики

Marcin Przybylowicz – Close Probing

Paul Leonard-Morgan – There’s Gonna Be A Parade!

Paul Leonard-Morgan – Trouble Finds Trouble

T. Adamczyk – You Shall Never Have To Forgive Me Again

T. Adamczyk – Code Red Initiated

T. Adamczyk – The Heist

Marcin Przybylowicz – Streetfighters

Marcin Przybylowicz – Patri(di)ots

Paul Leonard-Morgan – Mining Minds

T. Adamczyk – Rite Of Passage

CD 2

T. Adamczyk – The Voice In My Head

Marcin Przybylowicz – Modern Anthill

Paul Leonard-Morgan – The Sacred And The Profane

T. Adamczyk – Kang Tao Down

Marcin Przybylowicz – Cyberwildlife Park

Marcin Przybylowicz – Consumer Cathedral

T. Adamczyk – Juiced Up

Paul Leonard-Morgan – Bells Of Laguna Bend

Marcin Przybylowicz – Urban Downunder

T. Adamczyk – Atlantis

Marcin Przybylowicz – Cyberninja

Paul Leonard-Morgan – The Suits Are Scared

Paul Leonard-Morgan – Tower Lockdown

T. Adamczyk – To Hell and Back

Paul Leonard-Morgan – Adam Smasher

Paul Leonard-Morgan – Hanako _ Yorinobu

Marcin Przybylowicz – Been Good To Know Ya

T. Adamczyk – Never Fade Away (SAMURAI Cover) – feat. Olga Jankowska

All of these tracks are available in FLAC, WAV as well as MP3 formats.

Sourcebook

The Pen & Paper sourcebook for CP2077 is also available for players in both English and Polish language.