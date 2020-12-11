In this guide we will show you how to access Cyberpunk 2077 Bonus Content on PC that came with your digital order. We will tell you how you can get to all of the additional goodies and bonus content hidden away in Cyberpunk 2077’s directory.
Cyberpunk 2077 Bonus Content
Cyberpunk 2077 comes with loads of additional things tucked away in the game’s directory.
This Bonus Content includes everything like Avatars, Short Stories, Posters, Wallpapers, Soundtrack & Sourcebooks.
There are 2 methods of reaching this Bonus Content.
Method #1 Via Steam Properties
Here’s how you can reach the bonus content using Steam Properties
- Right-click on the game and select “Properties”
- Click on “Local Files” and then Navigate to “Browse Local Files”
- Now, open the BonusContent Folder in the directory.
Method #2 The Manual Way
Here’s how you can reach the bonus content using the manual way
The Bonus Content is located on the flowing location:
Steam\steamapps\common\Cyberpunk 2077\BonusContent
Here is a detailed look at everything that’s included:
Avatars
The Bonus Content folder has avatars for the following people
- Female V
- Male V
- Judy
- Jackie
Short Story
The Short Story “2am – She Calls” by Tomasz Marchewka is also available in the Bonus Content folder.
Posters
You will also get posters of different sizes. The available sizes are 24inch x 36inch & 61cm x 91cm.
Wallpapers
The Bonus Content folder comes packed with loads of different wallpapers from different factions and locations such as,
- Trauma Team
- Night City
- Militech
- Kang Tao
- Arasaka
And all of these wallpapers are available in different resolutions and languages.
Soundtrack
Cyberpunk 2077’s complete 2-Disc Soundtrack is also included in the Bonus Content.
The included tracks on the 2 Discs are,
CD 1
- Marcin Przybylowicz – V
- Paul Leonard-Morgan – Extraction Action
- T. Adamczyk – The Rebel Path
- Paul Leonard-Morgan – The Streets Are Long-Ass Gutters
- T. Adamczyk – Outsider No More
- Marcin Przybylowicz – Cloudy Day
- Marcin Przybylowicz – Wushu Dolls
- T. Adamczyk – Scavenger Hunt
- T. Adamczyk – Мусорщики
- Marcin Przybylowicz – Close Probing
- Paul Leonard-Morgan – There’s Gonna Be A Parade!
- Paul Leonard-Morgan – Trouble Finds Trouble
- T. Adamczyk – You Shall Never Have To Forgive Me Again
- T. Adamczyk – Code Red Initiated
- T. Adamczyk – The Heist
- Marcin Przybylowicz – Streetfighters
- Marcin Przybylowicz – Patri(di)ots
- Paul Leonard-Morgan – Mining Minds
- T. Adamczyk – Rite Of Passage
CD 2
- T. Adamczyk – The Voice In My Head
- Marcin Przybylowicz – Modern Anthill
- Paul Leonard-Morgan – The Sacred And The Profane
- T. Adamczyk – Kang Tao Down
- Marcin Przybylowicz – Cyberwildlife Park
- Marcin Przybylowicz – Consumer Cathedral
- T. Adamczyk – Juiced Up
- Paul Leonard-Morgan – Bells Of Laguna Bend
- Marcin Przybylowicz – Urban Downunder
- T. Adamczyk – Atlantis
- Marcin Przybylowicz – Cyberninja
- Paul Leonard-Morgan – The Suits Are Scared
- Paul Leonard-Morgan – Tower Lockdown
- T. Adamczyk – To Hell and Back
- Paul Leonard-Morgan – Adam Smasher
- Paul Leonard-Morgan – Hanako _ Yorinobu
- Marcin Przybylowicz – Been Good To Know Ya
- T. Adamczyk – Never Fade Away (SAMURAI Cover) – feat. Olga Jankowska
All of these tracks are available in FLAC, WAV as well as MP3 formats.
Sourcebook
The Pen & Paper sourcebook for CP2077 is also available for players in both English and Polish language.