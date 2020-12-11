CD Projekt RED Adds Cyberpunk 2077 Epilepsy Warning To Game

Yesterday, it came to the attention of multiple game journalism outlets that Cyberpunk 2077 had a moment that could cause epilepsy in some gamers. Today, CD Projekt RED added a Cyberpunk 2077 epilepsy warning to the game. This is apparently the first part to a more permanent solution that will be added later.

Mainly, these sequences appear to be limited to sections of the game involving “braindancing”. Braindancing in the game’s parlance is a series of virtual reality style puzzles, where your character has to put on a virtual reality headset. The various bright and flashing lights that the visor gives off as it logs you in are likely the source of possible epileptic fits.

Considering that the game also includes a variety of neon signs, clubs, and other areas that may contain flashing lights though alongside the braindancing, if you suffer from epilepsy, the game might not be for you until CD Projekt RED’s more permanent solution comes through.

Another point to CD Projekt RED for adding the Cyberpunk 2077 epilepsy warning is that they had it done on the game’s release day, rather than allowing something bad to happen first before they took action, even if they could have included it in the first place.

Either way, Cyberpunk seems to be having a solid launch aside from a number of technical problems that have been spoken about in the game’s various reviews. While nothing seems to be truly game-breaking, there are a substantial number of bugs, and the game also appears to have difficulty getting to 60 frames per second.

Exactly what kind of permanent solution will be coming after the Cyberpunk 2077 epilepsy warning remains to be seen, but hopefully it won’t be coming too long after the epilepsy warning itself. You can currently get Cyberpunk 2077 on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5.