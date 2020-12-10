Playstation 5 Google Searches Are Higher Than Toilet Paper

Apparently a lot of people are looking up places that they can buy the Playstation 5, and it’s high enough that Playstation 5 Google searches are higher up on the company’s top searches of 2020 than searches for toilet paper, the Xbox Series X, hand sanitizer, and face masks, all of which were in the “Where” category.

All of this is visible on Google’s official “Year In Search” webpage, which shows a variety of the five most popular Google searches across a variety of categories, ranging from celebrities to games to politics and more.

The Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X have both become infamously difficult to find in many stores due to both high sales and supply issues brought on by the coronavirus, and Christmas being right around the corner isn’t helping. Hopefully more units will be available in the coming weeks.

In the grand scheme of things, Playstation 5 Google searches actually weren’t that much of an issue overall. The general “Searches” section of the page showed that the coronavirus, including symptoms, took up three of the biggest searches on Google, alongside results for the US election and Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with one of his daughters in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

In terms of games also talked about in Google searches for 2020, it seems like there’s a wide variety of genres people were wanting to know about. The recently-resurgent Among Us is in the top spot, followed by Fall Guys, Valorant, Genshin Impact, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Considering that a lot of Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X games are supposed to be coming out over the course of 2021, it’s likely that the top 5 games that are searched on Google will soon be replacing all of the current placeholders.

But if you’re relying on Playstation 5 Google searches to try and find a console available near you, hopefully new ones can become available before the holidays and show up on Google.