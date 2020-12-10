People are Already Playing Pirated Version of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 still has a day until release, and already someone has managed to crack the game and put it out on a variety of torrent sites. The Cyberpunk 2077 crack apparently came from GOG.com, which prides itself on being a DRM-free gaming store and is also owned by CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been hotly anticipated for years, especially considering the multiple reviews that have repeatedly stalled its release over the past several months. With that in mind it’s no surprise that someone decided to make a crack for the game and put it online.

The game is also used to people hacking it and extracting things from it. Last year a 4chan hacker claimed they’d downloaded the current build of the game and held it for ransom, though CD Projekt RED replied that the build was entirely obsolete. The game’s PKG containing visual assets was leaked several weeks ago as well.

CD Projekt RED is likely not upset about the Cyberpunk 2077 crack, especially since they’ve never used DRM copy protection in any of their games, and have always had positive relationships with their fans. It’s likely they trust the game’s sales will be infinitely higher than the number of pirates downloading the game.

And even if pirates are being able to play the game already, they’re likely experiencing a sizable amount of issues due to a lack of a day-one patch, or are running into security systems in the game that are preventing people from playing the game before its release date.

Regardless of whether you buy the game legitimately and are eagerly awaiting tomorrow, or if you’re being a filthy pirate that uses the Cyberpunk 2077 crack instead of supporting the developers (even with regards to the reports of crunch in CD Projekt RED), you can play Cyberpunk 2077 tomorrow, December 10, on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5.