If you want stylish clothes, high-end weapons, and efficient cybernetics, then you’ll want to have some useful tricks up your sleeve to Make Money Fast in Cyberpunk 2077. This guide will cover the different ways to maximize your profits as you play the game.

How to Make Money Fast in Cyberpunk 2077

The journey of your cyborg in the massive open world of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be a costly one so you need all the cash you can get your hands on.

Eurodollars, also known as “eddies,” are the currency/money of Cyberpunk 2077. It is used to buy advanced equipment, weapons, and clothes for your character V. Eddies in Cyberpunk 2077 is also used to advance the game at some pivotal points.

From looting corpses to completing missions and selling items, various ways help you earn money in the Night City.

Eddies are rewarded to you after you complete tasks or clear objectives after making contracts. Let’s go in-depth and discuss the best ways to earn cash in Cyberpunk 2077.

Contracts

Contracts are secondary objectives that are spread throughout the map. These objectives are marked on the map before the fixers assign them to you.

You can go to the marked areas on the map and clear the secondary objectives. These jobs can be as straightforward as stealing a laptop or killing a wanted criminal.

The rewards from these contracts will get you a good number of Eurodollars. Contracts are one of the most efficient ways to obtain money in Night City.

Looting

Looting everything from corpses to enemies is an easy and convenient way to obtain money. It is vital to keep a balance while stealing stuff as most of the things you rob will be labeled as “Junk,” but that doesn’t mean they’re entirely useless.

Before you collect junk, you’ll be able to look at its weight and value on the ground. Avoid collecting things that cost under ten eddies.

While looting enemies and boxes, always make sure to collect precious items in junk like jewelry as they’re quite valuable. These items can be sold for around 750 eddies each.

Moreover, most of the stuff that you collect can be broken down into useful components. These components can be sold to vendors for money as well.

Selling Clothes and Weapons

The items like weapons and clothes that you find on your enemies are more valuable than any junk you collect. You can gather useful weapons on your enemies that can be sold for a good amount of eddies in Cyberpunk 2077.

There will be instances when you’ll find valuable assault rifles on the dead bodies of your enemies. Selling these weapons, if they have no use for you, will get you over 1000 eddies.

Selling guns and clothes is one great way to maximize your profits at the early stages of the game.

Hacking

By hacking into access points and terminals, you’ll transfer profits to your account; this is where being a savvy Netrunner comes in handy.

Advanced hacking skills will allow you to make more money on each transfer. There are many perks in the intelligence tree that can help you hack more efficiently and gain more money.

Advanced Datamine perk is one such example as it lets you transfer more funds after every hack.

So, whenever you spot the red icon on your screen or the map marking an access point, hack it to gain cash.

Epistrophy

Epistrophy is one early multi-stage quest that is great to bag some easy cash. After completing the main quests in Act 2 of the game, there will be a side job named Human Nature.

You’ll work with an AI taxi service agency, Delamain. You’ll be required to find some missing cars all over Night City. This job pays you at each stage. Each step in this job is short and also very enjoyable.

Money is essential in Night City to upgrade your character, get Cybernetic enhancements, and advancing the story.

The ways mentioned above are some of the best ways for you to make some easy cash in Cyberpunk 2077