Is there a New Game Plus for Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now bringing millions of fans to the Night City after almost a decade of waiting. It will be a few days before players will reach the ending and up to that point everyone will be wondering one thing. Is there a New Game Plus mode in Cyberpunk 2077?

The short answer is no. At launch, CD Projekt Red’s brand new video game doesn’t include a New Game Plus mode. This means that you can explore the city, finish your quests and then explore some more. No fresh starts with more challenge at this point. However, this won’t be for long. So, as a long answer, we’ll say that even though Cyberpunk 2077 has no New Game Plus for now, it will in the future.

CD Projekt Red reassures players that a fresh start mode will release post-launch and will boost replayability to a new level. Speaking with YouTube channel PrzeGryw in a recent interview, animation director Sebastian Kalemba talked about a new game mode in Cyberpunk and confirmed that the team is already working on it and will release soon.

In addition, the director talked about next-gen enhancements saying that those are on the way too. This is yet another reason to replay Cyberpunk even without the New Game Plus.

Cyberpunk 2077 currently stands at a 91 Metacritic score. Few sources like VG247 and TheGamer giving it a solid 100 rating. However, some of its reviews make word of gamebreaking bugs. CD Projekt intends to fix in the next patches so that the game is as stable as it gets.

As it seems, Cyberpunk 2077 is everything the players expected. Night City is full of life and it’s, without question, the closest we’ve seen in a real futuristic city in a video game. We’ll now wait and see how the developers will manage to expand that world even more. We know for a fact that DLC is coming. More importantly, those DLC will be huge like those in The Witcher 3. Undeniably, we have a lot to look out for.