40 hours or 100 hours, it makes no sense how much is the length of the main story of a video game like Cyberpunk 2077. The Night City is so packed with things to explore and do that the main 40-50 hours stretch so much that it will take us weeks to go through it all. In terms of the main story though, how many acts are there in Cyberpunk 2077?

At launch, Cyberpunk 2077 includes 3 acts: Prologue, Act 1, and Act 2. All of those 3 chapters vary in length. It might take you somewhere around 10 hours to clear act 1 and 2 with the prologue being somewhat shorter than the rest. For what it’s worth, even if the acts are a certain amount of hours to play through, the exploration through Night City, the side quests and gigs will make up for it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Main Story Acts

Prologue

The Nomad

The Street Kid

The Corpo

Practice Makes Perfect

The Rescue

Act 1

The Ripperdoc

The Ride

The Information

The Pickup

The Heist

Love Like Fire

Act 2

Playing for Time

Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

Automatic Love

The Space in Between

Disasterpiece

Double Life

M’ap Tann Pele

Down on the Street

Cyberpunk 2077 will get yet another stretch to its playtime when the time comes for its DLC to drop. According to CDPR, those expansions will follow the quality of those of The Witcher 3’s. This, along with its multiplayer mode coming in the future make Cyberpunk one fully complete RPG.

CEO Adam Kiciński stated that due to the release date delays, CD Projekt Red has “decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects”. This means that we might have more news from the studio soon for post-launch content and new games.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC and consoles, including Xbox Series X and S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Xbox One.