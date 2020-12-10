Cyberpunk 2077 The Streetkid Lifepath Walkthrough

If you’re wondering what your game would be like if you choose the Streetkid background/lifepath, then this is the Cyberpunk 2077 The Streetkid Lifepath guide for you. This is the starting mission walkthrough for any player who takes the Streetkid lifepath.

Cyberpunk 2077 The Streetkid Lifepath

Jumping right into the massive, sprawling world of Cyberpunk 2077 and Night City, every player will face the dilemma of which background to start out as in the game.

Waking Up In Night City

The first step into your life is going through the character creator system.

Once you have finalized your character’s look, you will find yourself in a bar talking to a person named Pepe. He fixes up your nose and asks you to help deal with Kirk on the second floor of the same building.

Interacting with Kirk reveals that Pepe has unpaid debts and Kirk offers you steal a car for him to pay the debt back. You agree to help no matter what dialogue options you pick here. Leave the building.

Meeting Padre

In front of the building, you are stopped by Padre, who wants to talk to you and won’t take no for an answer, so you must get into his car.

During your conversation with Padre, you will be stopped by a security guard. You can interrupt the conversation between the guard and Padre.

You can also stay quiet, and you can do the same after you start driving again; you can ask Padre about the encounter or keep quiet.

The Garage

After your conversation finishes with Padre, you get out and make your way to an elevator leading to the parking Garage. Before properly entering the main Garage area, you can take some security measures.

These measures are that you can have the garage’s cameras turned off by talking to Rick, who is inside a booth on the right.

Now make your way to the garage and into the VIP section for your intended target. When prompted, use the device on the target car to disable the alarm and to unlock it.

Steal the Rayfield

After you have unlocked and entered the car, you have to start it and try to escape. Jackie arrives just in time to stop you; you can either try talking to him or drive away anyway. Either option leads to the police arriving and stopping your escape.

The End and the Beginning

Go through all the dialogues with the Police, after which you will get knocked out. When you wake up, Jackie will be there again, this is the start of V’s and Jackie’s friendship and the mission will end and your life in Night City will have started.