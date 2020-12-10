There are a lot of things you can do in Cyberpunk 2077 and one of them is building a relationship. Romance takes time; you have to build your relationship with the character you want to romance. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about romance in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance

Just like any other RPG, romance and relationships take time to form in Cyberpunk 2077. In order to successfully romance a character, you need to show interest in them and make the right choices.

How to Build a Relationship in Cyberpunk 2077

Story Arcs

One of the most important factors for romancing any major character in this game is to complete their story arcs. By completing the story arcs of a character, your relationship with that character starts to build over time.

You will get different notifications on your phone from these characters leading to these arcs. Respond to them before reaching the end of the game.

Have a Good Conversation

Your conversation options with the character you want to romance are essential. You have to build trust. Before giving any answer, you should consider the character’s likes and dislikes before picking a response.

Some characters want you to follow them in any conversation, while others don’t like it. You have to approach each conversation with them by keeping in mind that you want to romance them.

Reply to them

You will receive messages from the major characters in the game. As you know, nobody likes to be ignored; you need to stop playing hard to get and reply to the messages from the character you want to romance with.

You will receive different messages in Cyberpunk 2077, but you definitely have to answer the messages of the person you want to romance.

If you are on a mission and receive the message, you can ignore it for once, but you have to answer them whenever you get time.

You can also choose from the responses. These messages are very important in romancing a character in Cyberpunk 2077

Character Romances

The multiple major characters in the game with whom you can romance are Judy, Panam, River and Meredith.

Now let’s talk about each major character in the game separately.

Judy

The first romance-able character you will likely find in the game is Judy Alvarez. When you prepare for the Heist in Act 1, you will meet this character.

You will spend a lot of time with her on different missions. You have to be playing a female V to start this romance.

You can build your relationship with her after the Disasterpeace story mission.

A tip to get things going with Judy is to complete her long story arc; This starts when she invites you to her apartment.

Meredith

Another romance within Cyberpunk 2077 is Meredith Stout. You will meet her during The Pickup mission. She is not a full-blown romance option though.

But if you help her in her missions and try to build a relationship with her, you may get a call for a hookup in the hotel.

The Militech executive is interested in female V. A tip to get it on with Meredith is to just help her out with what she needs.

Panam

Panam Palmer is another character in Cyberpunk 2077 you can start a romance with. You will meet Panam in the Ghost Town story quest.

After that quest, Panam will contact you to start her own story arc. Note that Panam is only interested in male V.

A tip to winning over Panam is to behave courteously. You have to be polite to her and pick conversational options that respect her.

Slowly build your relationship with her and you can romance with her in the latter part of the game.

River

The River is another character in Cyberpunk 2077 you can romance. You will meet River in the I Fought the Law side job.

Once you have completed that side job, you will receive a call from the River, which will start their own story arc.

You have to know that River is interested in female V. You have to respond to their messages and complete the story arcs to build your relationship with River.