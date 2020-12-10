Cyberpunk 2077 Loads Faster On PS5 Than Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 was officially released worldwide earlier today and can finally be tested on all supported platforms to determine how the new consoles stack against the old ones.

Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X house lightning-fast solid-state drives which drastically reduce load times for all games. It hence comes without surprise (via MrWilliamThor) that Cyberpunk 2077 takes around 40 and 46 seconds to load from the home menu to direct gameplay on PS5 and Xbox Series X respectively.

Google Stadia on the other hand takes around a minute (1:04) to load Cyberpunk 2077. While that may seem pretty long, the last-generation Xbox One takes nearly two whole minutes (1:54) to load the same game.

Night City features a pretty dense and complicated series of unique environments that require the right hardware for the right performance. Cyberpunk 2077 in all rights looks gorgeous but only after players have spent on sizable upgrades.

CD Projekt Red recommends an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 to run the game on ultra settings with ray tracing enabled at 4K resolution. These hardware requirements for PC were recently updated and still refrain from mentioning their targeted frame-rate.

The pre-release review builds were unable to hit 60 frames per second even with a GeForce RTX 3090. The issue was reportedly said to be an enforced DRM to prevent leaks. The current and final launch build though removes that DRM system. The said performance issues hence should be reduced if not removed entirely.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The game uses backwards compatibility on the new consoles to run. CD Projekt Red will be releasing a proper next-generation version somewhere in early 2021 with visual enhancements and upgrades to make full use of the new console hardware.