Hilarious Cyberpunk 2077 Bugs, Glitches So Far

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally released worldwide but not without a fair share of bugs and glitches. Perhaps saying fair would not be…fair for some players as the game appears to have quite a lot of bugs and glitches. Nearly all of them though are not game-breaking but most of them are pretty hilarious.

The following were just taken right off social media platforms. Remember to download the new Nvidia and AMD drivers because that will help address some of the issues. Expect CD Projekt Red to roll out at least one more patch before signing off for the holidays. 2021 will mostly be the developer ironing out every single bug and glitch in the system.

T-1000 roams Night City

Seeing non-playable characters body-clip through environments and objects is pretty common in the current build of Cyberpunk 2077. Some of them may as well be the T-1000 as they get back up from potential death and flow straight into vehicles like liquid metal.

I shot a henchman during a high speed chase in Cyberpunk 2077 and he stood up, body clipping through the vehicle roof, and stared at me like he wanted to speak to my manager. — Javy Gwaltney (@iv_javy) December 10, 2020

Jackie wells up

Jackie knows all too well the current status of Cyberpunk 2077. His hard stare straight into the camera says a lot about what he thinks about the bugs and glitches in the game so far.

This was definitely the most hilarious bug that I encountered in #Cyberpunk2077. It’s the deadpan look at the camera for me. pic.twitter.com/HyKIABCHRV — Shannon Grixti (@shancake_) December 7, 2020

Balding punks

It does not matter what players wear in Cyberpunk 2077. The mirrors of Night City always show something different. Whether that includes players showing up as naked in a mirror or completely bald.

V And bug while wearing hat – seeing yourself in mirror makes you bald :<#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/BR2CRtQ3Py — 🍱 Foxy Sushi 🍣🐾 (@Sushi_Lewd) December 10, 2020

Invisible ice-skaters

One of the most famous Fallout glitches have made it into Cyberpunk 2077. Some of the roaming characters of Night City not only fail to load but also fail to walk. These invisible people only need to make the infamous t-pose while ice-skating on the streets.

#Cyberpunk2077 Just so you know , it’s a pc version running on a 2080ti it’s been an hours and there is not been one scene without a bug .

NPC not loading , invisible characters , dialogues muted , facial animation not working …knew this game would not be perfect but this ? pic.twitter.com/Hym6vYTYuC — Black Trade (@BlackTrade7) December 10, 2020

Dystopian iPhones

Cyberpunk 2077 provides a glimpse into what a dystopian future may look like if mankind continues to depend more and more on machines. This character as an example is apparently able to use not one but four phones all at once.

@CDPROJEKTRED Only like 10 minutes into playing cyberpunk 2077 and so many bugs and glitches already. This mf got 4 phones 🤣 #cyberpunk2077 #PS5 @CyberpunkGame pic.twitter.com/iTaPYKzSpM — Mandy ♡ (@Explicitmandy) December 10, 2020

Penal augmentations

Cyberpunk 2077 allows players access to genital customizations. This however is not something by design.

This is BY FAR the funniest bug in #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/zaNrC5RXs7 — Macrackle (@Macrackle) December 10, 2020

Teleporting no-face

Remember that infamous no-face glitch from Assassin’s Creed Unity? It got upgraded with teleportation in Cyberpunk 2077.

Ok this bug is freaking me out 😂😂😂😂😂😂#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/otBG4WQfeX — Geek Evasion (@GeekEvasion) December 10, 2020

Textured nightmares

Seeing characters body-clip all over Night City is not enough. Some of them even have their faces body-clipping back inside. In a lesser nightmarish example, some characters do not have any faces or textures at all. The same goes for objects as well and has nothing to do with popping textures. Their textures really are gone.

Is anyone else experiencing a huge amount of bugs and glitches on #Cyberpunk2077 right now? 🥳 The internet is tearing this to pieces! 😂#CyberBug2077 #CyberBugged What a shame. pic.twitter.com/JPfhMQeXOl — Loot Before You Leap (@LBYLPodcast) December 10, 2020

Miniature trees

Every dystopian future is always facing climatic challenges. Cyberpunk 2077 appears to take place during a time where trees can only grow as tall as a dime. They also appear to be floating in air for no reason at all.