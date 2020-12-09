Gran Turismo 7 Won’t Release on Playstation 4

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a brand new trailer for Playstation, showcasing all the hot upcoming video games coming next year. Resident Evil Village, Project Athia, Ratchet and Clank, they are all here. What could a new generation of Playstation consoles be though if it didn’t have a racing game. Gran Turismo 7 is also present in the trail, although we find out that it won’t release on Playstation 4.

The brand new Playstation video includes a variety of upcoming titles that are either exclusive or console exclusive for Sony Interactive Entertainment. This means that most of the games you see will be available only on Playstation consoles and some also on PC. This includes:

Horizon Forbidden West – Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Gran Turismo – Playstation 5

Deathloop – Playstation 5 (PC and Xbox Consoles getting it after 12 months)

Project Athia – Playstation 5 (PC and Xbox Consoles getting it after 24 months)

Ghostwire Tokyo – Playstation 5 and PC (Xbox gets it after 12 months)

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Playstation 5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Playstation 5, Playstation 4

Destruction Allstars – Playstation 5

It’s interesting to see that Sony has already planned out their upcoming exclusives and it’s not a small list already. We knew for a fact that a new Gran Turismo game is coming, although the news hit hard. It will only be a few months before Gran Turismo 7 releases and it won’t be available on Playstation 4 for older players to tag along. Basically, if you are a lover of the series, you’ll need to get a new console before its launch.

Gran Turismo 7 releases exclusively on Playstation 5 sometime in 2021. There’s no set release date yet and, as always, no intention of it hitting other platforms too. A recent ad claims that Gran Turismo 7 will be releasing sometime in the first half of 2021, which makes things even worse for players that expect to play it on their PS4.