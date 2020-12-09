Cyberpunk 2077 Watson Side Jobs Guide

Side jobs are like side quests in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can do aside from the main storyline and they will give you extra rewards as well. We have prepared a detailed Cyberpunk 2077 Watson Side Jobs walkthrough for all the side jobs that are available in the Watson district.

Cyberpunk 2077 Watson Side Jobs

Watson is one of the six regions of the Night City and you will get three side jobs from Watson as of now.

The side jobs available in the Watson District are:

The Gift

Paid in Full

Big in Japan

Let’s get through all of them one by one.

The Gift

This is the side job that you will be given by T-Bug when V is getting back home after dealing with the big gig from Night City. Just get to the Kabuki Market in Watson by fast travel and get to the main central building of the market.

Go upstairs to the 1st floor and you will see the Netrunner shop. Get inside and talk to Yoko about picking something up from T-Bug.

Here you will get your side job reward when Yoko tells you that T-bug has prepared daemon for you for free. You can get that free Ping Quickhack by going to the store menu and selecting it.

It will also have an exclamation mark on the side. After that, go to the main menu and equip the Ping and you are ready to scan.

You will see a camera in the shop marked by waypoint, scan it and use the ping on it to hack it. Now quickhack upload will be done and you will see your way to the local access point through a line.

Get in and now you will be playing a minigame of hacking. You will be rewarded Eurodollars, components or more quickhack, which you can see on the Datamine_V1 section of the screen.

Now upload the 1C, 55 sequence and select the row you need to hack and make sure that 1C, 55 code is in sequence to each other and is next to the timer and your side job ‘The Gift’ will be done here. Also, no need to worry if you select the wrong code matrix as you can disconnect from the server and then start again.

Paid in Full

The next quest or side job that you will get in the Watson district is ‘Paid in Full,’ and it will be available after you are done with the main storyline mission called The Ripperdoc.

This side job is about when you as V experience some visibility issues and cannot see clearly.

Viktor can help you, but you need around $21000 to get this vision upgrade through Kiroshi Optics. So first, make sure that you have 21 grand in your account and then go to Viktor.

After the upgrade, Viktor will reject your payment, but you have to insist for the payment and then you will unlock Viktor as your Ripperdoc. This is the end of another Watson side job.

Big in Japan

This side job will be available during Act 2 and you will get it from a man in Afterlife. We recommend you a level 9 or higher for this job and start the job by talking to a man in Afterlife in the Watson district.

Go to the rogue’s booth and talk to a man called Dennis, you can get to him by the green marker on him on the minimap. After talking, he will ask you to deliver a package, accept the offer and now you have to go to the Kabuki outskirts for the pickup.

When you are in the outskirts, walk around and when you get close to the object, the minimap will turn yellow.

Now look closely for a box that has ‘No Future’ written on it. You will find it in the container that is close to the water. When you get the package, open it.

You will get a surprise and then call Dennis to know that guys from Tyger Claws are also after your new friend (a body) and they just came outside the slum area.

Now you have two ways to approach the situation. You can either leave the body in the building and go to the other side to shoot the Tyger Claws guys from behind.

Or you can also carry the body with you and rather than engaging with Tyger Claws guys, you can sneak from behind and kill the people very sneakily.

You have to be very creative if you go from back side of the building and make sure to hack and use machines to your advantage and to clear your way.

Now put the body in the car and go to the location marked on the map and make sure to drive carefully so that you don’t alert anyone around. Reach the location and get out of the car and talk to Dennis.

Now you will come to know that the body you transported is of a surgeon who made some mistake while operating on a Tyger Claws boss and now they are after him.

You can ask them more questions and at the end you will get paid with the rare Iconic Katana called “Scalpel.”

Dennis and the other person will drive off and this will mark the end of the quest or side job in Watson district called “Big in Japan.”