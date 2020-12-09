Hey, choomba, if you want to roleplay as the most optimal V in Cyberpunk 2077, then understanding the game’s various leveling systems is important. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Leveling guide, we’ll go over and explain each of the character leveling systems in detail.

Cyberpunk 2077 Leveling

Leveling up is extremely important in Cyberpunk 2077 as you unlock enhancements, perks and valuable gear.

There are a bunch of leveling systems at play but don’t worry! We’ll explain them all and even tell you how you can gain some XP.

Types of Experience

Let’s understand the experience points system first. Your V can gain experience for Character Level, Street Cred and skill.

By completing quests and side jobs, you will be able to increase your Character level and Street Cred and by using certain weapons and actions, you will be able to enhance your skills.

Character Leveling

The overall level or the character level will let you choose and enhance 5 attributes including Body, Reflexes, Technical Ability, Intelligence and Cool. When you level up, you gain attribute points to spend in any of these attributes.

Its recommended that your first priority while leveling up should be technical ability and intelligence attributes as they will help you unlock doors faster and interact with computers efficiently.

Main Character Levelling depends on how much XP you are able to net off during the main quests. The objectives will obviously contribute the most towards the goal.

Perk Points

Perk points are also gained along with Attribute points when your character levels up.

The perks points unlock the perk slots that can be used to fill in two skills to their maximum level in up-to five perk slots.

Street Cred Points

Street Cred Points can also be unlocked as you progress through the game step by step. As you complete the Street Stories, the street cred points will increase.

Completing main quests also contributes to gaining Street Cred XP as you are unlocking the game world too.

This point system ensures that the players keep their focus on the main quest of the game rather than just side grinding.

With Street Cred points, you can buy some pretty dope gear, but for that, you need to focus on the main challenges.

Skill Points

Skills are leveled by gaining skill points. You gain skill points only if you use a certain skill in the game.

Each skill can be leveled up to 7, after which you need to level up the attribute first so that you then level the skill even more. Skills are basically subcategories of main attributes.

Farming Techniques

Earning experience points to level up all the aspects discussed above is really easy. Pretty much anything you do in the game will contribute to farming your XP, either it’s running around, killing enemies, unlocking doors, literally everything.

You get a straight 250 Streed Creds for performing a stealth execution.

For Street Creds, assaults are very effective and so are solving the organized crime missions, so always makes sure you do that