In this Cyberpunk 2077 Legendary Weapons Guide, we will help you locate all of the highest stat legendary weapons in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Legendary Weapons

In CP2077, Legendary weapons are the most premium grade gear you can acquire as you wreak havoc across Night City.

Each Weapon class has its own Legendary Weapon, and there are 4 key ways to acquire these bad boys.

Bosses drop Legendary Weapons.

You can craft them.

You can get one as a reward after completing activities in the game.

Specific merchants also sell Legendary Weapons.

While there are most definitely many more guns and melee tools still hidden across Night City waiting to be found, this guide will cover all of the legendary guns that have been discovered in Cyberpunk 2077 as of yet.

Legendary Melee Weapons

Legendary Knife

This legendary knife can be bought from the Weapon Shop down in Watson for 26,615$

Legendary Sniper Rifles

Nekomata

The Nekomata is available for purchase from the Weapon Shop in Watson for 161,959$.

Legendary Precision Rifles

M-179E Achilles

The M-179E Achilles Precision Rifle can be bought from the Weapon Shop in City Center for 98,011$.

Shotguns

L-69 Zhuo

The L-69 Legendary Shotgun is available at the Weapon Shop in City Center for 163,695$.

Legendary Submachine Guns

DS1 Pulsar

It can be bought from the weapon shop in Watson for 47,706$.

TKI-20 Shingen

Available at the Weapon Shop in City Center for 61,593$

Pistols

M-76E Omaha

The M-76E Omaha pistol is acquired as you progress through the story and complete the “I Walk the Line” quest in Pacifica. It is dropped by a boss named Matilda K. Rose, a.k.a Sasquatch.

Night City still has a plethora of Legendary Weapons for players to find and wield, which include weapons and Armor Pieces of all kinds. So, stay tuned for more on this from us.