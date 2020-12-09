How Long Does it Take to Beat Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is just around the corner and fans will be racing through Night City soon. At that time, we can expect hundreds if not thousands of content creators squeezing CD Projekt Red’s new title and we can’t help but wonder how many days will it take for players to reach the end. How long does it take to beat the story of Cyberpunk 2077?

We know for a fact that Cyberpunk 2077 is not a small game. It will take hours upon hours for players to get through the whole city and tackle all main missions. Even more so, since the developers confirm that side quests have their own side quests which expands the world even more. Gamespot is one of the first sources to review the game and the reviewer claims that it takes around 30 hours to complete the main quests.

However, this is only a rough estimation. If the main story is 30 hours long, it expands even more with its side quests and exploration through the Night City. It makes complete sense for players to spend more than 40 hours before calling it a wrap. Let’s not forget that CD Projekt’s upcoming title is not easy to leave since its replayability will give gamers multiple playthroughs with the use of alternate endings.

Knowing how long it takes to beat Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the first questions players will have. This is mainly due to the fact that CD Projekt promises Witcher 3-like content, which means that you’ll have more than 100 hours before you reach the end. That is if you take your time to explore, do mini-games, side quests and spend time optimizing your gear.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on December 10th on PC and consoles, including Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, and S, and Xbox One. Note, that you can already start preloading the game so that you can be ready when the game launches.