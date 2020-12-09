Cyberpunk 2077 Day One Patch Fixes Existing Bugs Says CD Projekt

Everything seems to be falling into place with Cyberpunk 2077 as the developers confirm that its day one patch will fix many nerve-wracking bugs. Up until now, the game is perceived well by critics but they were correct to point out that it includes bugs, many bugs. Thankfully, the 43GB patch for Cyberpunk 2077 which circles the internet in the last few days makes more and more sense.

The news comes from Fabian Mario Döhla, PR manager at CD Projekt Red. He reassures players that the first patch in Cyberpunk 2077 will make a significant change in how the game runs and to the number of bug encounters. He went on to say that some of the bugs that reviewers encounter are fixed already and they could be happening due to PC requirements.

Whatever the case, this could make people turn the other way on launch day. Seeing a game that is advertised to be played at mid-range PCs easily struggling to keep its cool, is a dealbreaker for some.

According to benchmarks for a review build, Cyberpunk 2077 runs between 30-40 frames per second at a 4K resolution on its ultra settings. The benchmarks were done with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. This paints the picture of a disappointment for some elite gamers. However, we can’t expect most players to be trying to run the game at a 4K resolution.

Hopefully, the day one patch will manage to stop all the painful bugs from happening. Some bugs like seeing floating NPC or glitches etc maybe funny at times but if they go as far as to crash the game constantly then we’re facing an issue. Hopefully, Marvel’s Spider-Man saw that kind of criticism too and the game is still a masterpiece so we shouldn’t be that mad about a game that will give us a look into what single-player RPGs will look like in the future.

Source: Gamespot