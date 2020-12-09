This guide Cyberpunk 2077 Best Skills Guide covers the details of all the skills of Cyberpunk including Body, Reflexes, Technical Ability, Cool and Intelligence Skills.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Skills

So, there are a total of 12 types of skills in Cyberpunk. These 12 skills are packed into their main skillsets.

Skills different from Perks and Attributes in a way that you don’t spend points to improve them. Instead, each skill needs to be leveled up in different ways which we will explain in the guide below.

Let’s take a look at more detailed information on each skill below.

Body Skills

Talking about the set of Body Skills, you will find three types of skills in this group. They are Athletics, Annihilation and Street Brawler skills.

Athletics

Athletics skills are related to your physical growth. The more you run, climb and do physical work, they will grow.

Level 2: Increased Carrying Capacity by 20

Level 3: +1 Perk Points

Level 4: Increased Stamina by 5%

Level 5: Increased Stamina Regeneration Rate by 10%

Level 6: Increased Carrying Capacity by 40

Level 7: +1 Perk Points

Level 8: +1 Perk Points

Level 9: Increased Health by 5%

Annihilation

The second skill type in the Body skills set is Annihilation. This skill is related to your murdering capacity and the more you kill using shotguns and machine guns, the skill level will increase too.

Level 2: Reduced ADS Time of shotguns and machine guns by 20%

Level 3: +1 Perk Points

Level 4: Reduced recoil of shotguns and machine guns by 10%

Level 5: Reduced spread of shotguns and machine guns by 25%

Level 6: +1 Perk Points

Level 7: Increased Critical Chance by 5% when using shotguns and machine guns

Level 8: Reduced recoil of shotguns and machine guns by 10%

Level 9: +1 Perk Points

Street Brawler

Street Brawler skills are related to melee combat. They are increased by defeating more enemies using bare fists, gorilla arms and blunt weapons.

Level 2: Increases Block Damage Reduction by 10% when using bare fists, gorilla arms and blunt weapons.

Level 3: +1 Perk Points

Level 4: Increases Attack Speed by 5% when using bare fists, gorilla arms and blunt weapons

Level 5: Increases Stamina Cost Reduction While Attacking by 10% when using bare fists, gorilla arms and blunt weapons

Level 6: +1 Perk Points

Level 7: Increases Critical Damage by 10% when using bare fists, gorilla arms and blunt weapons

Level 8: Increases effective Damage per second (DPS) by 2% when using bare fists, gorilla arms and blunt weapons

Level 9: +1 Perk Points

Reflexes Skills

Reflexes Skills include Handguns, Blades and Assaults skills. Here is how each of the skills work:

Handguns

As suggested by the name, these skills are related to the usage of handguns and are increased as you used more pistols and revolvers.

Level 2: Reduces the ADS Time of Pistols and Revolvers by 20%

Level 3: +1 Perk Points

Level 4: Reduces the recoil of Pistols and Revolvers by 10%

Level 5: Reduces the Spread of Pistols and Revolvers by 25%

Level 6: +1 Perk Points

Level 7: Increases Critical Chance by 5% when using Pistols or Revolvers

Level 8: Reduces the Recoil of Pistols and Revolvers by 10%

Level 9: +1 Perk Points

Blades

These skills are related to the usage of blades and are increased by defeating more enemies using Katanas, blades and Mantis blades.

Level 2: Increases the Attack Speed of your blades by 10%

Level 3: +1 Perk Points

Level 4: +10% Stamina Cost Reduction While Attacking when using blades

Level 5: +2% Effective Damage Per Second (DPS) while using blades

Level 6: +10% Critical Damage when using blades

Level 7: +5% Critical Chance when using blades

Level 8: +1 Perk Points

Level 9: +1 Perk Points

Assaults

Assault Skills are related to Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles and SMGs and are increased by killing more enemies with these weapons.

Level 2: Reduces the ADS Time on submachine guns and rifles by 20%.

Level 3: +1 Perk Points

Level 4: Reduces the Recoil on submachine guns and rifles by 10%

Level 5: Reduces the Spread on submachine guns and rifles by by 25%

Level 6: +1 Perk Points

Level 7: Increases Critical Chance by 5 on submachine guns and rifles by

Level 8: Reduces the Recoil on Submachine Guns and all Rifle types by 10%

Level 9: +1 Perk Points

Technical Ability

Technical Ability skills include Crafting and Engineering skills. Here are the details about both of them:

Crafting

These skills are related to crafting and are increased by crafting and disassembling more and more.

Level 2: +1 Perk Points

Level 3: Reduces Crafting Cost by 5%

Level 4: Reduces Crafting Cost by 5%

Level 5: +1 Perk Points

Level 6: New crafting specs for consumables, weapons and clothing

Level 7: Increased 5% Chance of acquiring Component from Crafting.

Level 8: +1 Perk Points

Level 9: Unlocks Crafting Specs for Rare weapons and clothing.

Engineering

Engineering skills are increased by using Tech weapons and are effective for Tech weapons only.

Level 2: +1 Perk Points

Level 3: Increases Armor by 3% when using Tech weapons

Level 4: Decreases Charge Time by 5%

Level 5: Increases effective damage per second (DPS) by 5% when using Tech Weapons

Level 6: +1 Perk Points

Level 7: Increases Armor by 3% when using Tech Weapons

Level 8: +1 Perk Points

Level 9: Increases Critical Chance by 5% when using Tech Weapons

Cool Skills

Cool Skills in Cyberpunk 2077 are of two types – Cold Blood and Stealth skills. Here is what each of these does at different levels:

Stealth

Stealth skills are used and increased in actions involving stealth takedowns and evading enemies.

Level 2: Increases Evasion by 3%

Level 3: +1 Perk Points

Level 4: Decreases Visibility to Enemies by 10%

Level 5: +1 Perk Points

Level 6: Increases Health Regeneration Rate Outside Combat by 10%

Level 7: +1 Perk Points

Level 8: Increases Movement Speed by 3%

Level 9: Increases Effective Damage Per Second (DPS) by 3%

Cold Blood

This skill is increased overtime naturally as you evolve by the increase of all other skills.

Level 2: Increases Critical Chance by 10%

Level 3: Increases Armor by 3%

Level 4: +1 Perk Points

Level 5: +1 Perk Points

Level 6: Increases Health by 10%

Level 7: Increases Stamina by 10%

Level 8: Increases All Resistances by 5%

Level 9: +1 Perk Points

Intelligence

There are two parts of Intelligence Skills, namely Breach Protocol and Quickhacking.

Breach Protocol

As suggested by the name, this skill is related to your hacking skills of breaching enemy’s protocols and is increased as you do it more and more.

Level 2: +1 Perk Points

Level 3: Increases Breach Protocol Time by 5%

Level 4: Increases Components Acquired by 10%

Level 5: Increases Breach Protocol Time by 5%

Level 6: +1 Perk Points

Level 7: Increases Breach Protocol Time by 5%

Level 8: Increases RAM by 1

Level 9: Increases Components Acquired by 10%

Quickhacking

Quickhacking is a very frequently used skill in the game, and this skill is increased is increased as you used it more against the enemies.