Lo and behold! Cyberpunk 2077 has finally made itself available to the mainstream public, and we’re all excited to explore every single aspect of Night City. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Attributes and Perks guide, we’ll be walking you through your character’s different bonuses and abilities that you can manage.

Cyberpunk 2077 Attributes and Perks

Character attributes, perks and skills are pretty convoluted and complex in Cyberpunk 2077 but to save you the hassle and ensure you make the right choices, we prepared this guide to provide explanations for everything.

Character Attributes

The game provides you with five different aspects of your playable character that you can upgrade throughout your journey in Night City. Upgrade each one based on your unique playstyle, and create your own favorable situations where needed.

As you begin to level up, you will start earning Attribute points that can be invested in the menu.

Upgrading gives you the edge over enemies in later encounters. These Attribute categories represent the maximum level of your respective Skills.

Body

The Body attribute in Cyberpunk 2077 is designed to make you an absolute tank with great power, yet with a considerable compromise on mobility. Your brute force is your biggest asset.

Alter your surroundings to create alternate pathways by opening doors, knocking enemies out, and blocking bullets using other people as meat-shields. Heck, if you’re feeling a little too creative, you might want to pick up an entire turret to fire away at your enemies.

Body tree expands into four other skills. You can invest further points into these perks to customize your playstyle.

Athletics

Hard Motherfucker – Increase Armor and resistances by 20% for a total of 10 seconds.

Street Brawler

Guerrilla – Increase your critical hit by 60% after killing foes for 10 seconds.

Annihilation

Dismembering foes reduces recoil by 50% for 6 seconds.

Reflexes

Reflexes help you to better familiarize yourself with the environment around you. With this tree, you’ll be focusing on your evasion, and increasing your critical hit chances. You will also become more proficient with Rifles, Pistols and Revolvers.

With each increase in Reflexes level you gain:

1% increase in Evasion

1% Crit Chance increase

+3% Mantis Blade damage

Increase in Attack Speed

Increase in Movement Speed

XP gain increase for Rifles, Pistols and Revolvers

Greater handling for Rifles, Pistols and Revolvers

Handguns

Redacted – Critical Hit grants armor boost for 20 seconds.

Rifles

Bullseye – Rifle damage improved by 10% if aiming.

Punisher – Killing an enemy will prevent weapon sway for the next 10 seconds.

Blades

Flight of the Sparrow – Stamina cost reduction with blades by 25%/50%.

Slow and Steady – Armor increase by 15%/30% while moving.

Offensive Defense – All defensive attacks with blades deal 200%/400% more damage.

Dragon Strike – Strong attacks consume stacked bleeding effects and deal 15% damage.

Technical Ability

Investing in your Technical skills will prove you to be a better Engineer and Craftsman, both of which are essential for survival in the modern world of Cyberpunk 2077.

As you become more and more efficient in the tree, you will become better at crafting, better against drones, mechs and other robots in combat.

Each Technical Ability level increases:

+5% Armor

Crafting efficiency

Tech weapons efficiency

Able to take down drones, mechs and robots easily

New Tech dialogue options

New obstacle interactions

Engineering

Crazy Science – Tech Weapon damage increased by 25%.

Crafting

Revamp– Sell your crafted items at a 25% higher sale price.

Intelligence

By enhancing your intelligence attribute, you will be able to improve your hacking abilities on the field. You can start unlocking interesting hacks or buy them off of black-market vendors.

You can hold a total of four daemons at a time and you will have to prepare your software prior to a mission.

Hacking

Hacking 1 – Unlocks additional advanced malware daemons.

Device Hacking

Transmigration – Breach time protocol increased by 25%.

Target Hacking

Master Memory – Increase memory regeneration speed by 25%.

Cool

The ‘Cool’ attribute leans towards stealth and recon gameplay. The reason for the name is because as you start to go all-in on ‘Cool,’ you tend to learn how to be completely calm in extremely tense situations.

You will be able to improve your weapon handling in tough combat without any problem. The ‘Cooler’ you are, the less pressure you will feel while combating an entire army.

Stealth

Toxicology – Poison duration increased by 5 seconds.

Cold Blood

Merciless – Critical Chance +10% and Critical Damage +2% while Cold Blood is activated.

We will continue to update the guide with more details about all the perks and attributes in Cyberpunk 2077.