The Game Awards 2020 To Announce “A Good Dozen+ Games”

The annual Game Awards 2020 ceremony is all set to take place in the coming days and like before will be where a number of new announcements are made.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, host Geoff Keighley teased that “a good dozen+ games” will be announced at The Game Awards 2020 for the first time. He also added that the main show will feature over a dozen reveals, five of which have already been made for the pre-show and not one of them has been leaked so far.

The Game Awards 2020 is strongly expected to premiere a new Elden Ring trailer with perhaps gameplay footage and a release window. The long-rumored Silent Hill reboot is expected to be announced as well. Then there are other all kinds of rumors, ranging from a remastered Bloodborne to a remastered Metal Gear to more Microsoft acquisitions, among others.

Tom Holland, Brie Larson, and Gal Gadot were recently confirmed to be presenting some of the awards at the show. Holland is believed to be appearing at The Game Awards 2020 to share the upcoming Uncharted live-action movie in which he stars as Nathan Drake. Gadot could possibly be dropping a new trailer for her upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie. Larson may as well be joining the show for the fun of it, especially after her love for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Game Awards 2020 will be honoring the best video games of the year on December 10, 2020; which is also the day when the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 officially releases worldwide. The game though will not be part of the ceremony. It will only be eligible for nominations for the next year iteration of the show. CD Projekt Red will hence have to wait a year before appearing at The Game Awards 2021.