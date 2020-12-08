Turbulence has been caused by the addition of NPC characters in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and now there is so much to do! This Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 NPC Locations guide will give you the locations of all the NPC characters.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 NPC Locations
So, there are a total of 40 NPC characters that have been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.
While some of these, like The Mandalorian and Ruckus, are enemy bosses, others are friendly NPC’s and you can get quests from them.
Some of these Fortnite NPCs also have multiple spawn locations around the map, but the below-mentioned locations are where you will surely find them:
Lexa – Located in Hunter’s Haven
Menace – Located in Colossal Coliseum
Reese – Located in Dirty Docks
Fishstick – Located in Craggy Cliffs
Mancake – Located in Butter Barn, to the south of the Zero point
Mave – Located in Shipwreck Cove, in the southeast corner of the map
Kondor – Located in Misty Meadows
The Mandalorian – Razor Crest, to the south of Colossal Coliseum
The Reaper – Located in a house on the western edge of the map between Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands
Brutus – Located in Dirty Docks
Deadfire – Located in the sheriff’s office near the center of the map
Bullseye – Located in Steamy Stacks
Bandolier – Located in Flush building, south of Slurpy Swamp
Cole – Located in North of Retail Row
Longshot – Located in the hills of Misty Meadows
Splode – Located at Unremarkable Shack, the northern edge of the map
Blaze – Located on the island in the northeastern corner of the map.
Remedy – Located in a house northeast of Pleasant Park
Big Chuggus – Located in Slurpy Swamp
Triggerfish – Located in Crashed Cargo, west of Sweaty Sands
Kyle – Located in the caravans at Weeping Woods
Ragnarok – Located on the Viking ship west of Holly Hedges
Bushranger – Located at Salty Towers
Dummy – Located North of Pleasant Park
Sparkplug – Located in Lazy Lake
Burnout – Located in Bridge by Steamy Stacks
Turk – Located on an Island north of Misty Meadows
Outcast – Located in Flopper Pond, east of Holly Hedges
Rapscallion – Located in Underground at Lazy Lake
Sleuth – Located in Sweaty Sands
Grimbles – Located in Fort Grumpert, northwestern corner of the map
Sunflower – Located in The Orchard, north of Colossal Coliseum
Farmer Steel – Located in Steel Farm, an island east of Colossal Coliseum
Doggo – Located in Retail Row or Pleasant Park
Kit – Located by the vault at Catty Corner
Beef Boss – Located at Durr Burger or Durr Burger Food Truck, west of Weeping Woods or east of Stealthy Stronghold
Tomato Head – Located in Pizza Pit, north of Colossal Coliseum
Bunker Jonesy – Located in Camp Cod, the southern edge of the map
Bigfoot – Located in the Northwestern part of Weeping Woods
Ruckus – Located in Hydro 16, east of Slurpy Swamp