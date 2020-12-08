Cyberpunk 2077 Reviews Paint Masterful Picture, Marred By Lots Of Bugs

December 10 is now, finally, only three days away, and Cyberpunk 2077 reviews are starting to appear. So far the game seems to be getting very good reviews, though there are a number of issues that many reviewers are finding hard to ignore. Overall, the reviews are positive, even on the most negative reactions.

Most reviewers in particular have praised the game for how ambitious it is, which goes without saying for every Triple A game that CD Projekt RED, its developer, has released so far. Marcello Perricone of GameWatcher, for instance, said in his 9/10 review that even with the lows of the game, its greatest heights far outstrip them.

However, various other reviewers weren’t impressed with the fact that such a high-spec game still had bugs, especially after the game’s multiple delays. Giant Bomb for instance believes the game should have been delayed even further. Others like PC Gamer claim the bugs were quite jarring and affected their enjoyment of the game.

Some of the Cyberpunk 2077 reviews also had a few problems with the game’s writing. While many praised its flexibility, immersive and liberating storytelling, and ambition, others like RPG Site thought that its writing could sometimes go devolve into the style of an edgy, moody teenager.

The game’s writing also apparently fails to break new ground on many fronts. Cyberpunk as a genre is normally characterized by the thought of humanity losing its soul to cybernetics in a polluted and over-industrialized future, and it seems like Cyberpunk 2077 is no different.

But, in any case, regardless of how the game is thought of in particulars, the Cyberpunk 2077 reviews all paint a similar picture. The game as a whole is great, barring few flaws, and provides a huge amount of exploration and freedom for players, even in light of the various cancelled features that the game had been marketed with originally.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5 on December 10.