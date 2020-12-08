Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements Were Apparently For Just 30-40FPS

Forget what CD Projekt Red has recommended. Cyberpunk 2077 appears to require a lot more power to run with all of its bells and whistles on PC.

According to benchmarks shared by Tom’s Hardware for a review build, Cyberpunk 2077 runs between 30 and 40 frames per second at 4K resolution on its ultra settings with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. The said graphics card which continues to be marketed as the most powerful graphics card a PC enthusiast can purchase is apparently unable to offer 60 frames per second.

The real kicker being that the aforementioned 30 to 40 frames per second were recorded without real-time ray tracing. The new GeForce RTX 3090 slumps to between 20 and 30 frames per second after enabling cumbersome ray tracing lighting in Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K on ultra settings.

Achieving stable 60 frames per second in the game with everything set at ultra hence seems like a dream at the time of writing. Something important to note though is that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a hefty day-one update which reportedly weighs around 50GB or more. Nvidia, as well as AMD, are also yet to release new drivers. That day-one update combined with driver support may possibly boost performance output as well as add crucial optimizations.

The system requirements were incidentally updated a few days ago. CD Projekt Red now states that a GeForce RTX 3080 is fully capable of running Cyberpunk 2077 on ultra settings with ray tracing enabled at 4K. The updated system requirements though refrain from mentioning the targeted frame-rate, which so far was being assumed to be the standard 60 frames per second. Early benchmarks though are telling a completely different tale.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been teased a gorgeous world for players to explore, which has also convinced many PC players to spend a lot in purchasing upgrades. CD Projekt Red needs to finalize much-needed optimizations. Otherwise expect a long line of disappointed fans in the coming days.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on December 10, 2020.