Beware; Cyberpunk 2077 Spoilers Are Surfacing Online

Cyberpunk 2077 officially releases in a couple of days. The game however was already either shipped out or leaked on consoles in the past few weeks. Some of those players who have completed their first playthrough are now trapping others by sharing spoilers on social media platforms.

According to a warning posted on Reddit earlier today, some accounts are being sent false messages of them being permanently banned. These messages actually contain spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077 and players are hence being asked to not read past the subject line or else spoil some of the story-based twists.

Elsewhere, several Cyberpunk 2077-related pages have gone into lockdown so as to not allow spoilers to freely land on the front pages. Many accounts have also been banned for trying to trick others into reading story spoilers for the game.

Game of Thrones can be taken as a pretty good example of people finding new ways to trap others into reading spoilers. The best bet is to just simply go offline and not visit any social media platform for the coming days. A simple unsuspecting image can possibly have something to suggest how the game ends.

Following nearly nine years of development time and three delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be releasing for all supported platforms on December 10, 2020. Those on last-generation consoles will be able to freely upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions. Those on Steam will have the option to play the game with the new Dualsense controller.

Cyberpunk 2077 became available for pre-loading last night. The game weighs in at nearly 60GB on PC and which does not include the day-one update. That said update will address a lot of issues with the game, covering both bugs and performance woes, which early reviews have been pointing out since earlier today.