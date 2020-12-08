Crash Bandicoot 4 Artbook Teases Spyro 4

A new Spyro 4 has often been rumored to be in development in the past several months. Those rumors have now gained credibility.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Spyro Universe pointed out that a little reference to Spyro 4 can be found in a recently released Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time artbook. The titular dragon can be spotted underneath some flying cars in a concept art from the game. While that may be nothing at all but an attached statement from its artist suggests otherwise.

“It was fun to combine Dingo’s Diner with the futuristic element, to have those cars flying with the city down below…and a little hint at Spyro,” said concept artist Brun Croes.

The first official hint for "Spyro 4" is here! The #Crash4: It's About Time Art Book has a quote which confirms the hint. "… and a little hint at Spyro." #Spyro4 #SpyroTheDragon

It was just a couple of months ago when developer Toys for Bob posted job listings for an unannounced triple-a game which many believed to be Spyro 4. Going further back by another few months, a well-known leaker claimed that the next installment in the franchise was already in the pipelines.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy was released back in 2018 and was the last time Spyro made an appearance. The trilogy itself was a collection of remasters of the first three games in the franchise, and received critical acclaim. With the advent of a new generation of consoles, it was widely presumed that publisher Activision would not be shelving the franchise with the success of the trilogy. Spyro 4 was the only logical next step.

To give a fair idea of how well Spyro Reignited Trilogy performed, the collection managed to top the United Kingdom sales charts. This was the first time the franchise was able to do so since the first Spyro was released on the original PlayStation back in 1998. Spyro Reignited Trilogy furthermore outsold the physical copies of Fallout 76, Fortnite, Hitman 2, Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee.