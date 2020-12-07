SNL & Eminem Present PS5 Shortage Parody In The Funniest Way

SNL always finds a way to make a good laugh out of every situation and the release of next-gen consoles is no exception. In a new music video clip for Eminem’s original song Stan, Pete Davidson and Jason Bateman give it their all to make a parody of the pre-holiday PS5 shortage. Also, yes, the real Slim Shady is in it so please stand up.

The Saturday Night Live music video features, Stu a persistent man that wants a PS5 but can’t find one anywhere. Following the original Stan video clip, Stu writes to Santa Claus begging for a new console. Due to the shortage, Santa can’t bring him one which sends Stew down a spiral.

The music video has a bunch of funny lines recreating the original Stan lyrics and this is, without question, one of the best SNL videos to date.

What comes as a huge surprise, is the short but sweet appearance of the real Eminem at the end of the video. Apparently, Santa Claus has no Playstation 5 for Stew but Marshall gets one nonetheless.

Playstation 5 shortage is now a real thing and the matter will be even worse during the holidays which start in a couple of weeks. Sony has announced that this was their biggest launch ever. Gamers should keep in touch with local retailers for the next shipment:

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers.

Will the Eminem PS5 shortage music video be prophetic or just pure parody? We shall know for sure in the next couple of days. For what it’s worth, if your local retailers have any pre-orders or PS5 newsletters open then stay tuned cause it will be a race only fit for the quick ones.