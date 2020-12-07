In this Immortals Fenyx Rising Armor Locations guide, we have listed down all the Armor pieces in Immortals Fenyx Rising with their locations and perks.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Armor Locations

Immortal Fenyx Rising has many Armor pieces that are scattered around the map in different regions. Each armor has its own special buffs it provides. Many armor pieces will require you to complete different puzzles in order to get them.

We have listed the Armors according to the regions they can be found in, below.

Clashing Rocks Region Armor Locations

Below are the different Armor pieces that can be found in the Clashing Rocks region.

Valor of The Soldier

It is located in the northwest part of Clashing Rocks in the Observatory. The armor piece is a breastplate that is located inside a chest, which is present at the top the Observatory.

The Observatory is visited as part of a main quest, so you can find this piece easily.

Perks:

+1 Stamina Chunks

+10% Stamina consumption over time

Skin of Pride

To find this armor piece, head to the Northern end of Clashing rocks region. This armor piece is a breastplate and is present inside an Epic Chest. The chest is hidden and you will have to use the switch under the water to reveal it.

Perks:

+275% defense while Health is full.

3+ extra combo meter on hit against unarmed enemies.

Stoneglare Plate

This armor piece is located in on the small Island which is west of Clashing Rocks main Island. The armor piece is present in an Epic Chest on the small island.

Perks:

Refill 120% of Health when you stun an enemy.

+4 extra to Combo meter when you stun an enemy.

Skin of Hidden Pride

To find this armor piece, head to the small island area, south-west of the main Clashing Rocks area. The chest is hidden inside a sunken ship.

To access the ship, use the small entrance at the base of the cliff which is marked by a few rocks of gold and a ship mast.

Perks:

This armor will camouflage in forest environment.

Valley of the Eternal Springs Armor Locations

Darkglare Plate

This armor piece can be found far south-east of the Valley of the Eternal Springs region. When you reach the location, there will be a Mortal gate at the foot of the cliffs. On left and right of the gate are 2 grates and opposite to the gate is a torch.

Use an arrow through the torch into the graze to reach the brazier on the other side of the door. Reach both braziers to unlock the door and obtain the armor piece.

Perks:

N/A

Stormy Breastplate of the Vulture

This armor piece can be found in the central area of Valley of the Eternal Springs region.

Perks:

Stamina regen increases by 120% when in mid-air.

+2 Extra on Combo meter when in mid-air.

Hide of the Hunted Deer

To find this armor piece, head to the western part of Valley of the Eternal Springs to find the Epic chest having the armor piece.

Perks:

Charging speed increases by 22% with the bow.

Get 3 extra charges for Combo meter with a charged shot.

Forgemasters Armor

This armor piece is automatically obtained as a reward for completing ‘Forged Friendship’ quest.

Perks:

N/A

Bristled Pelt

This armor piece is obtained by completing ‘Helping the Anemoi’ Vault. The Vault is located far south-east of the Valley of the Eternal Springs region.

Perks:

Refill 9% of Health Chunk with finishers.

Get 2% extra combo meter when you hit combo finishers.

Bristled Summer Pelt

This armor piece is obtained by completing ‘Medusa’s Lair’ Vault. The Vault is located far south between two small Islands in the Eternal Springs region.

Perks:

N/A

Grove of Kleos Armor Locations

Breastplate of the Eagle

The armor piece can be found around the center of the Grove of Kleos region. It is inside an Epic chest which needs a puzzle solve in order to be unlocked. You will need to place weights on the two pressure pads.

Place a heavy block on one of the pressure pads. For the other one, cut down trees from the nearby area and place on the pressure pads to obtain the epic chest.

Perks:

When you have a successful hit, it will refill 4% of your health.

Get 2% extra combo meter with weapon hits when your health is full.

Nocturnal Breastplate of The Vulture

To find this armor chest, head to the small Island North-west of Grove of Kleos. The armor piece can be found on the island inside an Epic Chest.

Perks:

N/A

War’s Den Locations

Beamglare Plate

The armor piece can be found in the south end of War’s Den.

Perks:

N/A

Breastplate of the Thunderer

The armor piece is present inside an Epic chest in the central part of War’s Den.

Perks:

N/A

Armor of the Unknown Visitor

This is located inside an epic chest in the western part of War’s Den. It requires a puzzle to be solved in order to get to the epic chest. You will need to light up the braziers who have a helmet facing right towards them to unlock the door.

Perks:

Refill 60% health when you reach a new combo stage.

When you reach a new combo stage, your stamina bar will refill 80%.

The Forgelands Locations

Plate of Ethereal Automation

The armor piece is present in the southern part of the Forgelands. To get the armor piece, you will have to solve a puzzle involving lasers and floor switches. Solve the puzzle to get the armor pieces.

Perks:

Increase defense by 22%.

When enemies attack you, you do 670 damage.

Grizzled Hide of War

To get this armor piece, you will have to complete several side quests for Aeris.

Perks:

Stamina increase by 11% when you make a hit in a combo stage.

Get 1 extra charge on combo meter when you have a successful hit.

King’s Peak Locations

Skin of the Revels

This armor is located inside a chest in the central part of King’s peak. The chest is in a small room and you will need to break a wall which will lead you to the room and the chest.

Perks: